Make your Twos-day Tuesday doubly special

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Tuesday, Twos-day, 2/22/22! Not only is this a once-in-a-lifetime thing – we won’t be repeating this date for another hundred years, and even then, in the far-off land of the year 2122, the date won’t land on a Tuesday. Even in the year 2222, the date is a Friday. The next time we’ll have a true Twos-day, where 2/22/22 lands on a Tuesday, will be the year 2822. You’ll be pretty old by then. So make today as special as you can!

Students are off this week for February vacation. Will there be smiles waiting for them when they return? The state is lifting its masking mandate for schools next week, but not every school will follow that guideline. Which schools are going to retain masking to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and which aren’t? Check out this handy guideline.

This weekend saw another sterling performance from Shakira Cadet. The Durfee track and field star continues to pile up the accolades this winter, finishing in the top five in three categories during Saturday's MIAA Division I Indoor Track and Field championship at the Reggie Lewis Center. Get to know her, and read the latest high school sports action right here.

And after a long battle with Montana’s Fish, Wildlife & Parks department on allegations of poaching game animals in that state, a number of local men have entered a plea deal, agreeing to pay $50,000 in restitution, after an investigation that dates back to 2014. They’ve also lost hunting privileges for 10 years. Find out why here.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy -- go to HeraldNews.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Check out all these stories and more at HeraldNews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Make your Twos-day Tuesday doubly special