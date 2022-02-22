ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘America’s Got Talent’ star Nightbirde dies from cancer at 31

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wEeeG_0eLBEihX00

Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski died Saturday after a four-year battle with cancer.

Marczewski’s family confirmed her death in the following statement obtained by “Today”:

“We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss. Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her.”

She was 31.

Marczewski, who candidly discussed her cancer diagnosis during her audition for “America’s Got Talent,” shot to fame after winning the talent competition’s “Golden Buzzer” in June 2021, ”Today” reported.

“Last time I checked, I had some cancer in my lungs, my spine and my liver,” she told the audience. “It’s important that everyone knows I’m so much more than the bad things that happened to me.”

AGT judge Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews offered their condolences to Marczewski’s family via social media on Monday.

“We love you. Rest in peace @nightbirde,” Klum shared on her Instagram story.

In a statement issued Monday to “Today”, “America’s Got Talent” executives offered the following tribute to Marczewski:

“Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Crews
insideedition.com

Exclusive: Dance Mom Abby Lee Miller Undergoes Excess Skin Removal Surgery

Abby Lee Miller underwent surgery to remove an excess amount of skin that remained on her body after she lost more than 100 pounds. The "Dance Moms" star once known for her hot temper spoke to Inside Edition about areas of her body that she was uncomfortable with, including an area by her bra line and on her arms. "I am just devastated," she said.
THEATER & DANCE
Black Enterprise

YOU ARE THE FATHER: Nick Cannon And Ex-Wife of Former NFL Quarterback Are Expecting A Baby

Nick Cannon’s loins are at it again. The Wildin’ Out creator is reportedly expecting his eighth child. The 41-year-old daytime television host and comedian attended what looked like a baby shower on Sunday afternoon in Malibu. The elaborate fiesta also had a gender reveal. The mom-to-be, Breana (Bre) Tiesi, rocked a form-fitting ivory strapless gown that hugged her growing belly. Guests and pink and blue balloons surrounded Nick and Tiesi as he posed in photos nestled with her pregnant belly in his arms.
NFL
New York Post

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst was secretly battling depression, mom says

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst was grappling with depression — and kept her struggle a secret from her closest friends and family, her shattered mother revealed in a statement Wednesday. April Simpkins said she only learned about her daughter’s battle with depression shortly before the accomplished 30-year-old tragically leaped...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

YouTube Star Melanie Ham Dead at 36 After Cancer Battle

The YouTube community has lost a beloved member, Melanie Ham. The social media star's husband Robert announced "with a heavy heart and deep sadness" that his "sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie" died on Jan. 12 following her battle with cancer. She was 36 years old. "If you've been following our...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#United States#Got Talent#Agt#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
TODAY.com

Shaun White 'just broke down' after learning his beloved physical therapist has cancer

Shaun White’s Olympic career has come to an end, but one of his most ardent supporters is in the thick of her own battle. White’s physical therapist, Esther Lee, accompanied him to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics less than two years after she was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The cancer, detected in the summer of 2020, spread to her spine, liver and lymph nodes. Doctors removed a tumor the size of a grapefruit from her pancreas. Chemotherapy and radiation followed.
CANCER
Cosmopolitan

Celebrities pay tribute to Jamal Edwards after he dies aged 31

Celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jamal Edwards, who sadly passed away on Sunday 20 February at the age of 31. Earlier this morning, Jamal's mother Brenda Edwards revealed he died following a "sudden illness". Speaking to his fans, she said: "I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support."
CELEBRITIES
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
77K+
Followers
88K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy