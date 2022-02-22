Record-breaking Poland set for state meet

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland High School has qualified a program-record eight competitors to the OHSAA Swimming and Diving State Championships which will take place this week.

Senior Van Blasko and Junior Christopher Lattanzio led the team with state qualifying and team record-breaking swims in their individual events.

Lattanzio qualified in the 200-yard freestyle (1:47.25) and the 100-yard freestyle (48.27) with both swims breaking team records.



Van Blasko qualified for States and broke his previously held team record in the 100-yard backstroke (54.58).

The Poland Boys also qualified for states in their 400-yard freestyle relay (3:23.40) which is comprised of Christopher Lattanzio, Matthew Matiste, Ian Vandervort, Van Blasko and Gabe Bettross (relay alternate). This relay also broke their previously held team record with a drop of nearly 9 seconds.

It marks the first time in Poland Swimming history that a relay team has qualified for states.

Lattanzio is the first individual to qualify in the 200-yard freestyle and to qualify in two individual events as well.

Blasko is the first Poland Swimmer to qualify in the 100-yard backstroke.

Poland divers set to compete at the state meet include Carmen D’Alesio, Dominic Elia, Kendall Nigh, and Sydney Ohlin.

A complete list of local qualifiers to the OHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships can be found here.

The 2022 OHSAA State Swimming and Diving Competition begins on Wednesday and runs through Saturday at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

