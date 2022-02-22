ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Finn Balor Returns on WWE Raw, Teams With Tommaso Ciampa

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinn Balor is back on WWE Raw, returning to join forces Tommaso Ciampa against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Monday night’s show saw Balor make his return...

wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
SAVANNAH, GA
Wrestling World

Becky Lynch Moved After WWE Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch, current Raw women's champion, on Saturday, in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, defended her title with honor against one of the most legendary champions and wrestlers in the ring, Lita. The two in fact challenged each other in a truly excellent contest with the public in full support of them, which in particular celebrated and thanked the Hall of Famer for all that she has always been able to give to the WWE Universe.
Finn Balor
Tommaso Ciampa
Dolph Ziggler
WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
wrestlingrumors.net

Vince McMahon’s Mother Passes Away

We have some sad news to report this morning as Vince McMahon’s mother, Vicky Askew, has passed away at the age of 101. She died peacefully in her sleep at her home in The Woodlands, TX, just outside of Houston. From her obituary:. Vicki was born on July 11,...
PWMania

Backstage News On Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop On RAW

Last night’s WWE RAW saw Bianca Belair defeat Doudrop in singles action, with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on commentary. The Belair vs. Doudrop match reportedly received rave reviews backstage, according to PWInsider. The match also received similar praise on social media. WWE praised Belair on Instagram as...
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Has Returned To Company In Brand New Role

He found something. Over the last year and a half, WWE has released more than 200 people from the company, with the majority of them being active wrestlers. This has shaken up the company in a huge way, but it has also been a huge hit to the wrestlers themselves. That is a lot of people who suddenly have no job and the question is where they are going to land. Another one is already back in the fold.
PWMania

Update On Bobby Lashley Following WWE Elimination Chamber Injury Angle

Bobby Lashley was undergoing testing on his shoulder on Monday. Lashley was currently in Birmingham, Alabama visiting with WWE doctors, according to PWInsider. Lashley got his shoulder checked out by doctors at Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center. There’s no word yet on what doctors found, but we will keep...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Upcoming RAW Title Matches

WWE has announced two title matches for the Road to WrestleMania 38. Next week’s RAW from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH will feature Finn Balor challenging WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, with the title on the line. We noted before how Balor returned to the ring on...
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Comments On Cody Rhodes’ Departure From AEW

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on the news that Cody Rhodes is no longer with AEW:. “I’m not surprised – not nearly as surprised as everybody else is, and it’s not because I have any inside information or speak to Cody. Cody and I text back and forth every couple of months maybe. Look, I was more surprised that Cody left WWE. Let’s think about that for a minute. You’re 30 years old and on the biggest stage in the world in your particular industry. Yeah, you might be saddled with a character or gimmick you don’t like, but guess what? You’re making damn good money that you could probably retire on in five to ten years if you’re smart. But he was willing to walk away from that because he wasn’t satisfied. It reminded me of his dad. When the news hit that Cody left WWE, I sent him a text telling him how proud I was of him. Subsequently, Cody called me and I was in Los Angeles on business. We spoke briefly about it and I said, ‘Cody, your dad would be so proud of you.’ Dusty was a lot like that. He was never satisfied and always wanted something bigger and wanted something more. He believed in himself, and Dusty was willing to walk away if need be. When I heard that Cody left WWE and had that conversation, I just told him how proud I was.”
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Predicts WWE Star Will Be World Champion One Day

WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and WWE Superstar Montez Ford of The Street Profits took to Instagram this evening with praise for each other. The exchange began when Rock posted a clip from Ryan Satin’s recent “Out of Character” interview with Ford. Ford talked about how The Rock was one of his early inspirations, and how he still feels about him these days.
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar To Defend The WWE Title At MSG

New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is set to defend his title at The World’s Most Famous Arena next month. Tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW opened up with Lesnar coming to the ring to celebrate this WWE Title win from Saturday’s Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. He was quickly interrupted by Paul Heyman for a back & forth promo segment. Heyman announced that he went to higher-ups and it was decided that Lesnar will defend the WWE Title at the WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, March 5.
mmanews.com

Jon Jones Says Fiancée Has Left Him, Calls For His Haters To Celebrate

Jon Jones has revealed that he is no longer with ex-fiancée Jessie Moses after spending over 10 years together. Late last night, a video of Jon Jones’ latest arrest was made public. In the video, Jones can be seen in a very emotional state while evidently under the influence of alcohol. At one point, Jones even headbutted the police vehicle, an act that he later had to pay $750 in damages for.
FanSided

Updated WrestleMania 38 match card after Feb. 21 Raw

Here are the confirmed matches for WrestleMania 38 after the Feb. 21 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. WrestleMania 38 is getting that much closer, and the Feb. 21 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw further set up plans for the company’s biggest show of the year. At Elimination...
ComicBook

More Details on WWE's March 5 Live Event at Madison Square Garden

WWE will return to Madison Square Garden on March 5 for a WWE: Road to WrestleMania event. The house show was brought up at the beginning of this week's Monday Night Raw as Paul Heyman confirmed that Brock Lesnar will have to defend the WWE Championship on that show. Lesnar's opponent has been listed as Bobby Lashley for over a week and Heyman continued to push that idea but also hinted that he'll find a replacement in the event that Lashley cannot pass the concussion protocol from the injury he suffered at Elimination Chamber. In reality, Lashley has been dealing with a shoulder injury since the Royal Rumble and is expected to be out of action for months, hence why he was taken out of the Chamber match before getting physical.
wrestlinginc.com

Shelton Benjamin On Brock Lesnar Showing WWE Fans His Real Self

After winning the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber this past weekend, Brock Lesnar is now on a collision course to face Roman Reigns in a title vs. title, winner takes all match in the main event of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. Ahead of the big match at WrestleMania,...
