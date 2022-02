Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A person was wounded in a -car-to-car shooting Monday on the southbound 805 Freeway near 43rd Street in San Diego.

The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m., NBC7 reported.

Paramedics treated a person for a gunshot wound at the scene, then took the person to a hospital, the station reported.

The shooter fled the scene. No suspect description was available.