AT&T shuts down its 3G network Tuesday. Will it impact your car's navigation system?

Do you rely on your car's navigation, traffic or roadside assistance features? Then you may have woken up to an unpleasant surprise Tuesday as AT&T shuts down its 3G network .

While our smartphones stopped relying on 3G long ago, that's not the case for our vehicles' telematics systems , which capture a car's location, speed, idling time, harsh acceleration or braking, fuel consumption, vehicle faults and other data. That loss of GPS data means your car's built-in navigation system may stop working Tuesday.

And for all the drivers assuming they'll be fine because they drive a car built between 2020 and 2022, don't count on it. There are cars as new as 2021 on this list.

There is some good news, however: Not everyone will experience vehicular Y2K on Tuesday.

Drivers who rely on Apple CarPlay or Android Auto for navigation won't be affected because those mirror the user's phone, which tends to use carriers' 4G, LTE or 5G networks. But it will be more important than ever to make sure you grab your phone before walking out the door in the morning. (Who hasn't left theirs at home at least once?) And older cars whose navigation system runs off an SD card will also be spared.

Even if your car doesn't rely on AT&T, you still need to act sooner than later : T-Mobile will decommission the 3G network it inherited from Sprint on March 31 and unplug its own 3G on July 1. Verizon said it plans to decommission its 3G network by Dec. 31, 2022.

Cars affected by 3G shutdown

Here is the list of makes, models and years that will be affected:

Ford

Ford and Lincoln's shared SYNC system uses AT&T , which indicates the cars listed in this NHTSA bulletin will be affected Tuesday.

C-MAX Energi, 2014-2017

Focus Electric, 2016

Focus Energi, 2017

Fusion Energi, 2014-2020

Owners of GM cars will need to enter their VIN to a website to see if and when their vehicle will be impacted by wireless carriers shutting down their 3G networks. Stan Honda, AFP/Getty Images

GM (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC)

The 3G shutdown is generally expected to impact cars with OnStar made between 2015 and 2019 . Check GM's database to to learn whether your car is affected or if you can continue services via an over-the-air software update . You'll need your key code and VIN. Active, connected vehicles will receive free, over-the-air updates, according to the GM website.

Stellantis (Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, RAM)

The company formerly known as Daimler-Chrysler has also kept quiet on its 3G sunset situation. However, as car news sites Jalopnik and Automotive Fleet have pointed out, it already has gone public with its goal of making $22.5 billion from connected service subscriptions by the end of the decade. So theoretically, it's in their interest to fix this for customers. It'll just charge them for it.

A large number of Audi vehicles made between 2012 and 2018 will be affected by 3G shutdowns. AUDI AG

Audi

According to the German carmaker , impacted cars will lose Audi Connect Care SOS and Emergency services like accident assistance, remote lock and unlock and stolen vehicle locator, along with nanny features like geo-fencing, speed/curfew alert, valet alert and car finder. The company told Consumer Reports that it's working with a third-party company to develop a device that can be installed in affected cars that will let them keep all the functions they'll lose Tuesday. You can sign up to be notified here .

The good news: Audi Connect Prime's satellite-based information such as live traffic, weather and parking information as well as internet radio and vehicle Wi-Fi hotspots, will continue to function.

A3, 2014-2016

A3 e-tron, 206-2018

Allroad, A4, A5, Q5: 2013-2015

A4/allroad, 2016

Allroad/A4, 2017-2018

A5, 2018

A6/A7/Q3/Q7, 2012-2015

A8/Q5: 2016-2017

A8, 2018

Q3, 2015-2018

Q5, 2018

Q7, 2016

Q7, 2017-2018

RS 5, 2019

BMW

The Munich-based luxury label has kept the actual list of cars close to the vest, telling news outlets that only owners of models with Connected Drive will lose those functions when AT&T shuts down its 3G network and it will notify eligible customers about upgrading.

Even cars as new as 2021 are impacted. Case in point: the Honda Pilot. Honda

Honda

These models will lose HondaLink and Wi-Fi hotspot services starting Tuesday and will need an over-the-air update to fix the problem:

Accord Touring, 2018-2020

Odyssey (Touring, Elite) 2018-2020

Insight Touring, 2019-2020

Passport (Touring, Elite), 2019-2021

Pilot (Touring, Elite, Black Edition), 2019-2022

Acura

These Acura models will lose personal concierge, emergency and roadside assistance services as well as real-time traffic information:

MDX, 2014-2017

TLX, 2015-2017

ILX, 2016-2017

RLX, 2014-2016

RDX, 2016-2017

NSX, 2017

To check whether your 2017 model is affected, visit the AcuraLink website .

Hyundai and Genesis

According to Consumer Reports , the following Hyundai and Genesis models are impacted:

Hyundai

Elantra GT, 2016- 2018

Santa Fe Sport, 2017- 2018

Elantra, 2015-2017

Azera, 2017

Ioniq Electric, 2017

Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid, 2018

Santa Fe, 2017-2018

Sonata, 2015, 2016, 2018

Sonata Hybrid, 2016

Sonata Plug-in Hybrid, 2016-2017

Tucson, 2016

Veloster, 2016-2017

Hyundai Genesis, 2014-2016

Genesis

G80, 2017-2019

G90, 2017

Jaguar and Land Rover

A spokesperson for the two British labels told Cox Media that they're moving to T-Mobile's 2G network to preserve their safety and convenience features and customers will be notified this month.

Kia's UVO infotainment system runs on Verizon, which means drivers have a little more breathing room. Kia

Kia

The Korean brand is also keeping its plans to itself, but we've reached out for an update and it appears the UVO infotainment system runs on Verizon , so the carmaker and drivers have until the end of the year to figure out a fix.

Lincoln

Ford and Lincoln's shared SYNC system uses AT&T which indicates the cars listed in this NHTSA bulletin will be impacted Tuesday.

Continental, 2017

MKC, 2015-2017

MKX, 2016-2017

MKZ, 2015-2017

MKZ Hybrid, 2015-2017

Mazda CX-5s made between 2016 and 2019 will be affected. Mike Ditz

Mazda

Mazda's plan for dealing with the 3G shutdown has been somewhat murky. Many news stories on this issue are pointing to a memo from the carmaker's recalls division about how to handle used cars or auction vehicles that may be affected; however, we couldn't find any information intended fo consumers. The models mentioned in that memo include:

CX-5, 2016-2019, 2020

CX-9, 2016-2019, 2020

CX-3, 2016-2019

Mazda 3, 2016-2018

Mazda's corporate offices were closed Monday; this section will be updated Tuesday once we hear back from their media relations team about what current customers should do.

The good news: Mazdas use your cellphone to call emergency services in the event of a crash, so if you are on 4G, LTE or 5G, you're covered.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes has been keeping its list of impacted vehicles to itself, though we've reached out for comment. However, because its telematics run on the Verizon network , your car has a stay of execution until Dec. 31.

MINI

Like its parent company, BMW, MINI hasn't publicly shared a list of affected cars.

Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi owners can breathe easy knowing that the carmaker skipped 3G entirely.

Nissan

Nissan and Infiniti have relied on the AT&T 3G network, which means drivers will lose access to telematics data on Tuesday.

These Nissan vehicles will no longer be able to access NissanConnect or NissanConnect EV features:

Altima, 2016-2017

GT-R, 2017-2018

Maxima, 2016-2017

Murano, 2017

Pathfinder, 2017

Rogue, 2016-2017

Rogue Sport, 2017-2018

Sentra, 2016-2018

Titan, 2016-2017

Titan TX, 2017

Infiniti

These Infiniti vehicles will lose access to Infiniti InTouch Services and Infiniti Connection functions:

Q50, 2014-2018

Q60, 2017-2018

Q70, 2013-2018

QX30, 2017-2019

JX/QX60, 2013-2017

QX56/QX80, 2013-2017

Porsche

According to the German label's website , these cars and SUVS are affected as of Feb. 22:

911, 2017-2019

Cayenne, 2015-2910

Macan, 2017-2018

718, 2017-2021

Panamera, 2014-2018

918 Spyder, 2014

Check your email account to see whether you have any messages from Porsche, which has notified customers who are eligible for a software upgrade about how to proceed.

Subaru

Subaru's Starlink telematics system – which handles automatic collision notification, emergency assistance, stolen vehicle recovery, remote door locking and unlocking – will cease operating in several models on Tuesday, according to its website.

Customers with an active Starlink subscription can schedule updates with an authorized dealership. Visit your MySubaru account for scheduling help.

Impacted vehicles :

Forester 2.5i Premium, 2016-2018

Forester 2.5i Limited, 2016-2018

Forester 2.5i Touring, 2016-2018

Forester 2.0XT Premium, 2016-2018

Forester 2.0XT Touring, 2016-2018

Legacy 2.5i Premium, 2016-2018

Legacy 2.5i Limited, 2016-2018

Legacy 3.6R Limited, 2016-2018

Legacy 2.5i Sport, 2017-2018

Outback 2.5i Premium, 2016-2018

Outback 2.5i Limited, 2016-2018

Outback 3.6R Limited, 2016-2018

Outback 2.5i Sport, 2017-2018

Impreza 2.0i Limited, 2016-2018

Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium with Eyesight, 2016

Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited, 2016

Impreza 2.0i Premium, 2017-2018

Impreza 2.0i Sport, 2017-2018

Crosstrek 2.0i Premium with Eyesight, 2016-2017

Crosstrek 2.0i Limited, 2016-2018

Crosstrek 2.0i Premium, 2018

WRX 2.0T Premium with Harman Kardon, 2017

WRX 2.0T Limited, 017-2018

WRX 2.5T STI, 2017-2018

Toyota

The following Toyota vehicles will lose connectivity Nov. 1. Subscriptions may only be renewed monthly through Sept. 30.

Sienna, 2011-2017

Prius v, 2012-2016

Avalon/HV, 2013-2018

RAV4 EV, 2012-2014

Prius Plug-in, 2012-2015

Camry/HV, 2013-2017

Mirai, 2016-2017

Prius, 2010-2016

Toyota Highlander/HV, 2014-2018

Land Cruiser, 2011-2017

4Runner, 2010-2019

These electric vehicles will also lose their Charge Management, ECO Dashboard, Remote Climate and Vehicle Finder capabilities included in the Entune App Suit on Nov. 1.

2012-2014 Toyota RAV4 EV

2012-2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in

2016-2017 Toyota Mirai

Lexus

Lexus Enform subscription services will be terminated Oct. 31 in these vehicles:

Enform Safety Connect, 2010-2017 all models; 2018 GX

Enform Destination Assist, 2010-2017 all models; 2018 GX

Enform Remote, 20151; 2016-2017 all models; 2018 GX

Enform Service Connect, 2016-2017 all models; 2018 GX

Tesla Model S cars built before 2015 are impacted. Richard Vogel, AP

Tesla

While all Teslas come with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, the electric vehicle manufacturer says only Model S cars built before June 2015 without a 4G-capable modem will lose these features unless connected to Wi-Fi:

Having your doors unlocked remotely

Mobile app functions. like Summon, cabin pre-conditioning, vehicle location, remote unlock, etc.

Navigation, live traffic updates, Supercharger available and outage information and onboard map updates

Music streaming

Over-the-air updates

Impacted users will need to upgrade to an LTE-capable modem, which they can schedule through the Tesla mobile app, for $200. Later Tesla vehicles – including Model X, Model 3 and Model Y – come standard with LTE modems, connected to the AT&T network, but owners may still get a notification on the car's screen or in the Tesla app that the software may require an update "to maintain connectivity after the carrier network changes take effect."

Volkswagen

According to the German carmaker's 3G sunset FAQ , the VW Car-Net services will stop working in all eGolfs and other models made between 2014 and 2016. This means the cars will no longer have access to Safe and Secure functions like roadside assistance, emergency calls, crash notifications, remote access, fuel status, trip statistics as well as nanny functions such as curfew alerts, speed alerts and last-parked location.

While you'll know you're disconnected if you get in your car and the green light in the overhead console doesn't turn on, here's the list of impacted cars:

Passat, 2014-2019

Jetta, 2014-2019

EOS, 2014-2019

Tiguan, 2014-2019

Beetle, 2014-2019

Atlas, 2018-2019

Arteon, 2018-2019

Golf, Golf R, Golf Sportwagen and eGolf, 2014-2019

GTI, 2014-2019

CC, 2014-2018

Volvo

Since Volvo partners with AT&T, the Feb. 22 sunset date means drivers will lose access to their infotainment apps , SOS and On Call in-car services, along with the Volvo Cars app's remote services.

The Swedish label notes the necessary upgrade is not covered until the factory warranty and that due to supply-chain issues, they don't have enough upgrade parts for most models. XC90 SUVs built-in 2016 X won't get a solution until later this year.

Volvo did not publish a list of cars on its website; however, Consumer Reports says these vehicles are impacted:

S60, 2015.5 to 2018

V60, 2015.5 to 2018

V60 Cross Country, 2015.5 to 2018

XC60, 2015.5 to 2017

XC70, 2015.5 to 2016

XC90, 2016

