Basketball

McGhee scores 34 to lift Liberty past Cent. Arkansas 85-66

ABC News
 2 days ago

Darius McGhee had 34 points as Liberty topped Central Arkansas 85-66 on Monday night.

Keegan McDowell had 14 points for Liberty (20-9, 11-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kyle Rode added 13 points and eight assists.

Liberty scored 51 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Collin Cooper had 17 points for the Bears (9-18, 6-8). Jared Chatham added 16 points. Camren Hunter had 12 points and eight assists.

ABC News

