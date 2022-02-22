ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Manek, Bacot power North Carolina past Louisville 70-63

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eLBBHJV00

Brady Manek scored 17 points, Armando Bacot had 12 points and 15 rebounds for his 21st double-double, and North Carolina beat Louisville 70-63 on Monday night.

North Carolina finished on a 6-0 run, holding Louisville scoreless for the final 2 minutes, 50 seconds. The Cardinals made just one of their final nine shots.

Manek made a baseline jumper to extend North Carolina’s lead to 64-60 and after Malik Williams answered at the other end with a 3-pointer, Bacot scored his first points of the second half on a dunk off a nice assist from Manek with 1:33 left. Louisville missed its final four 3-pointers, and North Carolina sealed it with Caleb Love’s layup at 37.9.

R.J. Davis and Love each added 16 points for North Carolina (20-8, 12-5 ACC). Leaky Black had seven points and Puff Johnson added two to complete the scoring for the Tar Heels, who played just eight players.

Manek scored 11 points in the first half, Armando Bacot had 10 points and eight rebounds, and the game was tied at 36. Bacot finished 6 of 8 from the field, and is two double-doubles away from tying Brice Johnson's program record for a single season.

Jae’Lyn Withers, Dre Davis and Williams, in his second straight start, each scored 10 points for Louisville (12-15, 6-11). The Cardinals have lost eight of their last nine games.

Louisville plays at Wake Forest on Saturday in the second of three straight road games. North Carolina plays at North Carolina State on Saturday, looking to sweep the season series after a 100-80 victory on Jan. 29.

———

More AP college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Mike Krzyzewski discusses impact of Trevor Keels return to lineup

Trevor Keels is an important part of Duke‘s team. Although he doesn’t score a ton of points or make the flashiest plays, Keels – the former On3 Consensus four-star guard – plays a significant role for the Blue Devils. While he’s played off the bench at times this season, Keels has been back in the starting lineup over the past few games and has been big for Mike Krzyzewski’s squad.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

WATCH: Highlights From UNC's Hard Fought Win Over Louisville

North Carolina picked up its second-straight victory and 20th of the season with a 70-63 win over Louisville (12-15) on Monday night in the Smith Center. Graduate transfer Brady Manek led UNC with 17 points while Caleb Love and R.J. Davis each added 16 points. Love committed a season-high seven turnovers but also dished out five assists in 40 minutes. Armando Bacot moved one step closer to the single-season school record with his 21st double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 15 rebounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
247Sports

Duke basketball win at Virginia hurts NCAA Tournament chances for Cavaliers

That Duke was even in the game on that point was a testament both to its defense — Mark Williams protected the paint with 10 rebounds and four blocks — and to reserve guard Jeremy Roach, whose 15 points didn't just lead the Blue Devils, but also set a season-high for the sophomore guard. And that helped the Blue Devils survive not just Clark's performance, but also a combined 3-for-16 night from Duke stars Paolo Banchero and Wendell Moore.
VIRGINIA STATE
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bradenton Herald

Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Louisville

Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 70-63 home win over Louisville on Monday evening. I’ve typed some variation of this sentence a lot this season: It wasn’t pretty but North Carolina picked up their 20th victory of the season; the 62nd time in history the Tar Heels have done so. Congrats to Coach Davis for reaching the 20-win plateau in his first year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
ABC News

Jevon Carter to sign with Milwaukee Bucks after clearing waivers, agents say

Guard Jevon Carter plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks once he clears waivers, agents Mark Bartelstein and Reggie Brown of Priority Sports told ESPN on Tuesday. The Nets waived Carter upon reaching an agreement with free agent guard Goran Dragic on Monday. Carter is the second perimeter player this month to choose the Bucks after being waived by the Nets, joining DeAndre' Bembry.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armando Bacot
Person
Puff Johnson
Person
Caleb Love
Person
Brice Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Acc#Leaky Black#Wake Forest#Ap
WLOS.com

Asheville drops 60-59 heartbreaker at Gardner-Webb

Boiling Springs — (WLOS) The UNC Asheville Men’s Basketball team traveled down the road to Boiling Springs on Wednesday night, dropping the contest 60-59 after a D’Maurian Williams elbow jumper gave the Runnin’ Bulldogs the one-point win. Trailing until the 11:35 mark in the second, LJ...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ABC News

Georgia football signee E.J. Lightsey in stable condition after being shot

Georgia football signee E.J. Lightsey was shot multiple times in his hometown of Fitzgerald, Georgia, on Monday and is in stable condition, according to Fitzgerald Police Chief William Smallwood Jr. Smallwood told ESPN that his officers responded to reports of a shooting at a park in Fitzgerald around 6:30 p.m....
FITZGERALD, GA
247Sports

UNC Named NCAA's Women's Basketball Team of the Week

North Carolina women's basketball was named the NCAA Team of the Week after upsetting No. 3 Louisville on Thursday and blowing out Florida State in Tallahassee on Sunday. The Tar Heels have won six of their last eight games and are only a game back of third place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard receives major discipline from Michigan

Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Treacy lifts UNC Greensboro past W. Carolina 73-64

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Dante Treacy had a career-high 24 points as UNC Greensboro got past Western Carolina 73-64 on Wednesday night. Kobe Langley had 14 points for UNC Greensboro (17-12, 9-8 Southern Conference). De'Monte Buckingham added 12 points and seven rebounds. Mohammed Abdulsalam had eight rebounds. Marcus Banks...
GREENSBORO, NC
ABC News

ABC News

553K+
Followers
137K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy