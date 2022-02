When 9-1-1 returns from its current break in the spring (March 21, to be exact), there is a lot to look forward to — just check out the new promo!. First of all, firefighter Howie “Chimney” Han (Kenneth Choi) — it’s “like I never even left” — and 9-1-1 dispatcher Maddie Kendall (Jennifer Love Hewitt) are back. Plus, we get a glimpse at former firefighter Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) in his new position after he left the 118 due to the risks and his son Christopher’s (Gavin McHugh) concerns. “Do not take your foot off the gas,” he says.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO