COVID-19 cases decline rapidly in Central Texas

By Austin Walker
 2 days ago
COVID-19 cases are dropping fast, McLennan county reported about 90 percent fewer cases per day than just a few months ago.

Nationally, some states like California are taking steps to label the coronavirus -- an "endemic" disease like the flu -- instead of a pandemic.

"We have come down to about 50 cases per day which is down from 950 during our peak," Viadehi Shah with Waco McLennan County Public Health District said.

Shah said the main reason we are seeing fewer cases comes down to immunity.

"It actively swept past the community and it doesn't have enough hosts," Shah said.

This is from widespread vaccinations coupled with a large amount of the public already contracting the highly contagious omicron variant.

On Monday at Baylor, it's the first day in over a year, students are not required to wear masks in buildings.

Inside the hallways of Waco ISD, masks are a hot topic yet again.

Waco ISD has been a strong supporter of masks in schools and defied Gov. Greg Abbott and TX AG Ken Paxton's "no mask mandate" rule in schools.

