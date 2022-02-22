Girls' high school playoffs move into the 3rd round

The No.2 ranked team in the state, Summer Creek cruises into the third round after an 87-48 win over Clear Falls.

Kaitlyn Duhon led the Lady Bulldogs with a game-high 17 points, while sophomore Torran Deterville added 14 points and Anahlynn Murray with 13. Summer Creek has won 17 games in a row and faces the No.9 team in the state - Shadow Creek.

The Lady Sharks advanced past Dobie in the area round after trailing 22-1 at one point in the game.

Meanwhile, North Shore eliminated the state's 14th ranked team, Clear Brook, to advance to the regional quarterfinals. The Mustangs will face Pearland after the Lady Oilers beat West Brook No.1. Rylee Grays finished with 24 and Nyah Hardy added 11 points.

Seven Lakes advanced past Cy-Fair, while Fort Bend Austin eliminated No. 13 in the state, Memorial.

Kudos to Booker T Washington and Worthing girls' teams. Despite both teams being eliminated, they represented their communities proudly during the season.

Washington won their district for the first time in 15 years and won their first playoff game since 2011.