ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Port Authority Union Seeks Preliminary Injunction Against COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The union representing 2,300 Port Authority employees wants a preliminary injunction against the authority’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Post-Gazette reports the union filed a grievance with the Labor...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Ottawa Mayor Warns City Is “Losing This Battle” Against Vaccine Mandate Protests

Protesters that have taken over much of the Canadian capital’s downtown are disrupting daily life in Ottawa and authorities are making renewed efforts to stop anyone from attempting to provide support to the demonstrators. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said protesters far outnumber police and authorities are “losing this battle” against the demonstrators that have camped out in Canada’s capital for 10 days. “The situation at this point is completely out of control because the individuals with the protest are calling the shots,” Watson said on a local radio station. “They have far more people than we have police officers.” Police are now boosting efforts to try to cut off any lifelines to the protests, warning that anyone taking “material aid,” such as fuel, to the protesters could be arrested.
PROTESTS
landline.media

Congressman pushes to end vaccine mandates

A member of Congress is pushing the administration to end cross-border vaccine mandates that have spurred protests and Canada, and plans for protests in the U.S. A member of Congress is pushing the administration to end cross-border vaccine mandates that have spurred protests in Canada, and plans for protests in the U.S. Also, is allowing interstate truck drivers under 21 years of age a safety concern? Dr. Michael Belzer of Wayne State University has made his concerns clear to FMCSA. He’ll discuss them on our show today. And Washington state lawmakers are looking at incentives to create more truck parking, and at making restrooms at ports available to truckers who work there.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston Globe

Teachers union, City Hall agree to softened version of COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Teachers Union have agreed on a softened version of the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the union’s 8,403 members, allowing educators to be tested for COVID regularly in lieu of vaccination during periods of lower virus transmission, even as public safety unions continue to tangle with City Hall over the requirement.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Allegheny County, PA
Vaccines
Allegheny County, PA
Health
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Allegheny County, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Public Transit#Covid 19 Vaccine#Kdka#The Post Gazette#The Labor Relations Board#The Port Authority#Omicron
Columbian

Capitol rioter gets prison as feds reach 100 sentencings

A Seattle man who punched two police officers during last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to six months imprisonment on Thursday, as the Justice Department reached a milestone in one of the largest federal investigations in American history. Mark Leffingwell, a 52-year-old military veteran who was...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC News

Feds say Oath Keepers plot went beyond Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Wednesday expressed skepticism about releasing the founder of the right-wing Oath Keepers organization ahead of his trial on seditious conspiracy charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, as prosecutors revealed new evidence about the plot and how it extended beyond the U.S. Capitol attack.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Capitol perimeter fence erected after January 6 riot will be REINSTALLED ahead of Biden's State of the Union address on March 1 as the truckers' Freedom Convoy heads for Washington

The fencing that surrounded the Capitol complex for much of 2021 will be reinstalled next week as Congress prepares to host President Joe Biden for his first State of the Union address on March 1. U.S. Capitol Police are preparing for truckers protesting the mask and vaccine mandates as the...
PROTESTS
Rolling Stone

Convoy Organizer Who Promised to Choke D.C. Like a ‘Boa Constrictor’ Departs With Single Truck

Click here to read the full article. American truckers have taken the cue from their Canadian counterparts and are plotting to descend on Washington, D.C., to protest Covid-19 mandates. The threat of a convoy convergence mucking up the gears of the nation’s capital even prompted the Pentagon on Tuesday to authorize the deployment of 700 National Guard troops, who will be unarmed, and 50 tactical vehicles. The question now is what exactly they’re going to have to respond to over the course of their deployment, which is slated to last for two weeks or so. Truckers in Canada occupied downtown Ottawa...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

What we know about possible trucker protests coming to Washington DC

An online movement among American groups to replicate the “Freedom Convoy” that gripped Ottawa, Ontario is eyeing Washington DC and routes into the nation’s capital to protest pandemic restrictions.The “trucker convoy” protests in Canada, elevated from a relatively small right-wing trucker groups protesting perceived liberal overreach, spread through organising and sharing news in Facebook groups and Telegram channels, which circulated across more mainstream social media platforms and has been amplified and expanded by right-wing broadcasters.Momentum spread across American conspiracy communities and other groups hoping to leverage the movement for similar protests in the US.Follow the latest updates on the...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy