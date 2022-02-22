Milwaukee native performs impressive parkour on 'America's Got Talent'

Milwaukee native Aaron Evans jumped over multiple McLarens that were speeding towards him on NBC's America's Got Talent - Extreme . Not just one car...but, three.

Evans, a 33 year-old fiber technician for a cable company, says he can jump over every and anything. He is known for doing parkour and extreme stunts.

"I love what I do. It is a feeling like no other. My adrenaline is really going and I feel like I can take on the world," Evans said on Monday's episode of America's Got Talent.

Evans said he was born and raised in Milwaukee with his single mother. He said it was tough at times, but doing parkour kept him out of trouble growing up.

He said his stunt, jumping over speeding McLarens, is actually unheard of.

"Everything I do has to be perfect. If I don't perform the jump correctly the first time, there will not be a second," Evans said prior to the stunt. "I've had close calls where I was terrified. That's why there is no room for error and I make sure I land no matter what."

Before Evans performed his stunt, judge and retired WWE star Nikki Bella asked him if he was a Cheesehead. Unfortunately, he responded confidently with a "no."

Evans went on to tell the judges that if he were to win the competition, he would open his own gym for people who want to learn how to do parkour and give back to the community.

"On top of that, my big dream is to buy my mom a restaurant because right now I'm taking care of her," Evans shared.

Evans was even able to impress judge Simon Cowell after completing the stunt successfully.

"I didn't particularly like that, I absolutely bleeping loved it," Cowell said. "Honestly, it was one of the most sensational auditions I've ever seen in my life. This defines what we were hoping to find on this show, Extreme ."

Cowell, as well as the other judges and the crowd, gave Evans a standing ovation.

"I have a feeling we're going to be seeing you in the final," Cowell told Evans. "It was that good. Incredible."

