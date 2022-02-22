ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kyle Rittenhouse launching initiative to combat 'lies' from powerful media outlets, names those he may sue

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who was found not guilty following the deadly shooting during the 2020 Kenosha riots, is launching a new initiative to combat powerful news organizations for the "lies" they spew. "Me and my team have decided to launch The Media Accountability Project as a tool to...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 126

Nick-of-Time
2d ago

An attempt for the Killer Kenosha Squall Baby to cash in. I thought he was just an innocent boy who just wanted to put it all behind him and move on?

Reply(2)
14
Douglas Hood
2d ago

start with fox entertainment since you like lying so much FAKE TEARS IN COURT .IF YOU EVER SHOW UP IN THE CITY I LIVE IN .YOU WONT LAST 20 MINUTES ON THE STREET BOY

Reply(14)
21
stop the lies.
2d ago

The biggest sissie and liar of all time after Trump. He took a gun to a fist fight. What a punk.

Reply(15)
26
Related
Daily Beast

Ex-Fox News Star Lands at NBC News After Quitting Over Tucker Carlson

Months after Stephen Hayes quit Fox News over Tucker Carlson’s conspiratorial rhetoric about the Jan. 6 riots, the conservative author and pundit has landed at NBC News. “I’ve known and worked with Steve Hayes on and off for nearly 25 years,” Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd said in a Friday morning statement announcing Hayes’ new role as a network contributor. “He is a principled reporter and analyst who always puts truth and facts above emotion and sentiment.”
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

Kyle Rittenhouse vows to SUE Whoopi Goldberg and Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur for calling teen a ‘murderer’

KYLE Rittenhouse announced that he plans to sue Whoopi Goldberg and Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur for calling him a 'murderer.'. The 19-year-old and his team are launching the Media Accountability Project as a "tool" to help "fundraise" and "hold the media accountable" for their "lies" by bringing legal action against certain news organizations.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Cenk Uygur
Person
Tucker Carlson
KPVI Newschannel 6

Kyle Rittenhouse has 'close to zero' chance to win lawsuits, experts say

Kyle Rittenhouse says he is now fundraising for lawsuits against those who he claims mischaracterized him as a “white supremacist” and “murderer” — including members of the media, actress/comedian Whoopi Goldberg and President Joe Biden. First Amendment experts say Rittenhouse’s chances of winning such lawsuits...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Ex-Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hands over texts to Jan. 6 panel

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has provided text messages to the House Select Committee investigating last year’s deadly Capitol riot, according to a new report. ABC News, citing a source familiar with the investigation, reported that the Trump-era spokeswoman turned over the texts to the committee after...
POTUS
The Week

MSNBC's Chris Hayes very carefully suggests Fox News inform viewers when anti-vax guests die of COVID

"After months of trying to convince anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, and anti-social distancers that lifesaving measures are both for their own good and for that of others," many people are frustrated and some may even give in to gloating when a prominent anti-vaxxer dies of COVID-19, Fr. James Martin writes in a New York Times essay. But "crowing over someone's suffering or demise" is "cruel," and "no matter how much I disagree with anti-vaxxers, I know that schadenfreude over their deaths is a dead end."
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

New developments in Gaetz probe

Rep. Matt Gaetz is under investigation by the DOJ into connection to alleged corruption, bribery and sex trafficking by the Justice Department. Should he still be allowed to sit on the House Judiciary Committee while the probe is underway? Rep. Ted Lieu joins the show.Jan. 28, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Shooting#Abc News#The Young Turks#Covington High School
Salon

Fox News panelists cut off Jesse Watters after he says Kamala Harris having "female problem"

Panelists on Fox News' "The Five" rushed to cut off Jesse Watters on Thursday after he pondered whether Vice President Kamala Harris was having a "typical female problem." The remark came during a discussion about Harris claiming that she felt she was in a "bubble" in Washington D.C., which prompted Watters to accuse her of not feeling grateful enough for the position she's in.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Has A Scorching Answer To Eric Trump’s Question On Fox News

Jimmy Kimmel said former President Donald Trump’s “terrible kids” are “desperately trying to protect the golden goose” as multiple scandals escalate. Earlier this week, Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, dropped the former first family’s business amid an ongoing fraud probe in New York.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg's replacement on The View revealed following suspension over Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg has been temporarily suspended from ABC's The View in light of her controversial comments about the Holocaust. Her two-week suspension was confirmed by ABC News president Kim Godwin on Tuesday. In a statement released on behalf of the network, she said: "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Brian Williams reportedly turning down CBS Evening News' anchor job makes sense since nightly news programs are no longer influential

"Putting aside the current standing of CBS News — and any internal drama possibly at play — the idea that anyone would turn down a network news anchor spot would be laughable not so long ago," says Colby Hall, in reaction to a report by CNN's Oliver Darcy that CBS offered its network news anchor job to the former NBC Nightly News anchor. "But it’s clear that Brian Williams does not want to become the next Jeff Glor. Oh, you don’t know that name? He was the one-time CBS Evening News host that was replaced by O’Donnell. He now continues to live in relative anonymity despite an impressive career, journalistic bona fides, and holding such a prestigious position. And that’s precisely the issue: the straight reporting of the big three nightly news programs wields just a fraction of the influence boasted by the partisan opinion pumped out by the big three cable news networks — including MSNBC, which Williams just left. Yes, the network evening news anchors still draw considerably more viewers than Tucker Carlson or Rachel Maddow. But if an elected official wants to make 'news,' speak directly to a similar-minded constituency, or get noticed by the press, their first choice is cable, not network news." Hall adds: "Think about the last time a network news show created content shook the nation. It was likely Lester Holt’s interview with former President Donald Trump that revealed why he fired FBI director James Comey. That was more than four years ago. Network news is in a pretty significant slump."
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

716K+
Followers
143K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy