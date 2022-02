The Los Angeles Kings will stay in Arizona as they look to take on the Coyotes yet again for the second straight game. These teams faced off on Saturday where the Kings came out on top 5-3. Since then, the Kings have been able to rest and await this game while the Coyotes hosted the Dallas Stars the following night, Sunday, winning 3-1. Who will get the two points in tonight’s Pacific Division rivalry of the past? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Coyotes prediction and pick.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO