MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It may have been the final swim meet of Fairmont Senior’s Mia Abruzzino’s high school career, but she made the most of it. Abruzzino placed third in the 500 free in 5:23.77 at the finals of the WVSSAC state swim championship on Friday at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park. She also placed sixth in the 200 free in 2:03.79.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO