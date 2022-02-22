ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Fox News Host Bob Beckel Dies at 73

By Andrew Kirell
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Democratic political operative and former Fox News host Bob Beckel has died at age 73, his longtime friend and fellow columnist Cal Thomas confirmed Monday evening. His cause of death was not specified. “We miss him already,” former colleague Sean...

