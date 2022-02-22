Council to vote on creation of documents for $7.884 million park project

Reyes-Mashburn-Nelms park rendering. (Courtesy Photo)

The city of Midland has plans for a $7.884 million baseball park project at Reyes-Mashburn-Nelms park in east Midland.

At the Midland City Council’s meeting today, city leaders will vote to enter into a professional services agreement with Luck Design of Austin to prepare “Phase I” construction documents for park project. The city showed plans for the four junior baseball fields include parking and a restroom/concession building. The list of “amenities” provided also include:

Four turf baseball fields with fencing and LED field lighting,

Onsite walkways and trails,

207 parking spaces,

Ballfield scoreboards,

Park entry marquee and kiosk signage.

“Completion of the Phase I Construction Plans would be by August 2022,” city documents said. “The plans would then be put out for bids with construction starting in November 2022. The anticipated time of construction would be 12 months.”

Two multi-purpose turf fields at Reyes-Mashburn-Nelms Park are near completion, according to the city.

The city showed that funding for the preparation of the construction documents in the amount of $295,750 is available in the Parks Bond Projects Fund.

Council to vote on $3.4 million project at well field

The Midland City Council will vote to award a construction contract with a Midland company for pump station improvements at the Paul Davis Well Field.

The city reports that the project includes replacing two non-functioning, existing pumps and ancillary electrical work.

The contract would be with the sole bidder—Edgardo Madrid and Associates. The total bid price is $3.406 million, which includes a 25 percent contingency, according to the city. Funds will be allocated from the Water and Sewer Operating Fund

The Paul Davis well field is the City of Midland’s emergency water supply and is used as needed to supplement water flow and maintain regulatory requirements.