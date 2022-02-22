ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Hampton's 4th quarter helps Bowling Green women's basketball upend Kent State

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0laGF7_0eLB5esh00

KENT, Ohio — Nyla Hampton scored 12 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter to help the Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team hold off Kent State University 77-67 for a road Mid-American Conference victory on Monday.

Hampton was 8 of 11 from the field and 7 of 10 at the free-throw line in her season-best scoring output for the Falcons (13-12, 8-8 MAC). She also nabbed three steals.

BGSU, which led 57-54 entering the fourth quarter, also locked down defensively, holding Kent State (16-9, 8-8) without a field goal from the 8:01 to the 3:23 marks and scoreless in the final 1:50.

Bridget Dunn’s drought-stopping layup pulled the Golden Flashes within 66-64, but Hampton answered with a three-point play just 13 seconds later.

Sophie Dzieken and Kenzie Lewis then scored on consecutive BGSU possessions around a Dunn 3-pointer to push the Falcons ahead 73-67 with 1:23 remaining. Kent State missed its final three shots with three turnovers the rest of the way.

Lewis added 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting with one 3-pointer, while Madisen Parker had 10 points with two 3-pointers. Amy Velasco had nine points, three rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block for the Falcons.

BGSU shot 51.8 percent (29-of-56) from the floor, moving to 7-0 this season when shooting better than 50 percent overall.

Kent State, which led 35-33 at halftime, got 21 points from Dunn, including three 3-pointers, and shot 42.6 percent (26-of-61).

Bowling Green hosts Akron in league play 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Stroh Center.

The Blade

Battle of I-75 Round 2 tip-off time announced

The start time for Round 2 of the men’s basketball Battle of I-75 is set. Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo will tip off from Savage Arena at 6:30 p.m. on March 4, the Mid-American Conference announced on Wednesday.
TOLEDO, OH
College Sports
Basketball
Sports
College Basketball
The Blade

Breaking down the Ohio high school boys basketball tournament

With the 2021-22 Ohio boys basketball regular season in the books, every team resets with 0-0 records at the start of state tournament play this week around the state. In the northwest Ohio area, entering Division I sectional play as league champions, most notably, will be fifth-ranked Northern Lakes League champion Northview (21-1, 14-0) and four-time defending Three Rivers Athletic Conference champion Lima Senior (19-2, 13-1).
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Toledo strength coach Brad Bichey on front lines of football program

The winter months, in the heart of basketball season, probably aren’t the first ones college football fans think of when images of the sport pop into their heads. Someone might first point to August and the exhausting faces during fall camp. September, October, and November provide the viewing public with thrilling finishes and surprising outcomes. Championship trophies are handed out in December and early January.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Clay grad Kovacs earns promotion on Bengals coaching staff

Clay High School graduate Jordan Kovacs followed a Super Bowl run with a promotion on the Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff. The Bengals announced Tuesday that Kovacs was promoted to assistant linebackers coach. He previously served as defensive quality control coach. Kovacs was hired by the Bengals in 2019. While serving as the quality defensive coach, he worked primarily with the linebackers.
The Blade

The Blade

