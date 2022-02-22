Hampton's 4th quarter helps Bowling Green women's basketball upend Kent State

KENT, Ohio — Nyla Hampton scored 12 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter to help the Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team hold off Kent State University 77-67 for a road Mid-American Conference victory on Monday.

Hampton was 8 of 11 from the field and 7 of 10 at the free-throw line in her season-best scoring output for the Falcons (13-12, 8-8 MAC). She also nabbed three steals.

BGSU, which led 57-54 entering the fourth quarter, also locked down defensively, holding Kent State (16-9, 8-8) without a field goal from the 8:01 to the 3:23 marks and scoreless in the final 1:50.

Bridget Dunn’s drought-stopping layup pulled the Golden Flashes within 66-64, but Hampton answered with a three-point play just 13 seconds later.

Sophie Dzieken and Kenzie Lewis then scored on consecutive BGSU possessions around a Dunn 3-pointer to push the Falcons ahead 73-67 with 1:23 remaining. Kent State missed its final three shots with three turnovers the rest of the way.

Lewis added 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting with one 3-pointer, while Madisen Parker had 10 points with two 3-pointers. Amy Velasco had nine points, three rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block for the Falcons.

BGSU shot 51.8 percent (29-of-56) from the floor, moving to 7-0 this season when shooting better than 50 percent overall.

Kent State, which led 35-33 at halftime, got 21 points from Dunn, including three 3-pointers, and shot 42.6 percent (26-of-61).

Bowling Green hosts Akron in league play 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Stroh Center.