ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX launches new satellites weeks after up to 40 fell out of orbit

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njEyu_0eLB5U0J00

(NEXSTAR) – Less than three weeks after up to 40 satellites fell out of orbit shortly after launch, SpaceX has sent 46 more skyward.

SpaceX announced Monday that 46 more Starlink satellites were taken into orbit during a launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This was the fourth Starlink mission launch of 2022.

Earlier this month, SpaceX reported that as many as 40 of its satellites were expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere after they were hit by a geomagnetic storm . According to SpaceX , the satellites were deployed into their intended orbit and each one achieved controlled flight.

The next day, though, a geomagnetic storm hit. During these storms, the atmospheric density where the satellites are deployed increased. With the rapid change in conditions, SpaceX’s Starlink team put the satellites into safe mode, helping them to “take cover from the storm.”

Unfortunately, SpaceX reports a preliminary analysis found the increased drag at the low altitudes where the satellites orbit prevented them from leaving their safe mode. Because of this, up to 40 of the satellites from the launch were expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere.

While it may seem daunting to think of satellites falling out of orbit and heading toward Earth, don’t expect to see any debris landing on your front lawn.

The company says deorbiting satellites “pose zero collision risk with other satellites and by design demise upon atmospheric reentry.” This means no debris is created and parts won’t hit the ground, according to SpaceX. If a satellite experiences problems, it quickly de-orbits and burns up in the atmosphere, preventing any “space junk.”

Starlink satellites are used to provide broadband internet to customers around the globe. SpaceX has roughly 2,000 satellites orbiting Earth, with the first launched in 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

‘This is not normal’: 6 homes struck by gunfire 3 days in a row

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For three straight days, houses have been struck by bullets overnight. Overnight Sunday police say two 11-year-olds were nearly shot when their house was struck by gunfire on Ripley Street. Overnight Monday police say a 38-year-old woman was struck by gunfire when her house was shot on Roycroft Drive. Overnight Tuesday, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WTHR

Mystery spacecraft set to crash on the moon, NASA says

A mystery is brewing 240,000 miles from Earth, where a spacecraft is about to crash into the moon. The mystery? Whose spacecraft is it. Reuters reports the rocket booster, which is expected to crash on Friday, March 4, was first believed to be from a SpaceX launch years ago. But...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlink Satellites#Low Earth Orbit#Nexstar
Outsider.com

WATCH: Moon Crossing Path of Earth Needs to Be Seen to be Believed

The moon is Earth’s closest celestial partner. As such, our planet’s natural satellite provides us with the most intimate information about outer space that can be afforded. Now, NASA has just seen the long-awaited launch of its sophisticated James Webb Space Telescope. Simultaneously, it makes plans for the decommissioning of the International Space Station. Amid these historic events, images captured by a camera on board NASA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory collected images that show the moon crossing Earth’s path.
ASTRONOMY
The Verge

A rocket is still set to slam into the Moon next month — but it may not be from SpaceX after all

Last month, an astronomer and space tracking expert made a bit of a splash when he predicted that a piece of an old SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket left in space for the last seven years was going to collide with the Moon this March. But now he’s changing that prediction in a big way. While the rocket part he’s been tracking is still on a collision course with the Moon, he now believes that the vehicle is not an old Falcon 9 part, but an old Chinese rocket instead.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

NASA's James Webb space telescope captures an incredible hexagonal photo of a single star from all 18 of its mirrors – confirming the spacecraft can now see starlight

NASA's James Webb space telescope has snapped an incredible photo of a single star from all 18 of its mirrors – confirming the spacecraft can now see starlight. The new photo shows the 18 unfocused copies of a single sun-like star – called HD 84406 in the constellation Ursa Major – in a hexagonal formation, similar to the honeycomb shape of James Webb's primary mirror.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Universe Today

A Tracking System is now Scanning the Entire sky Every 24 Hours Looking for Dangerous Asteroids

As evidenced by a recent Netflix movie, dangerous asteroids can come from anywhere. So there was an obvious weakness in our asteroid defense system when only one of the hemispheres was covered by telescopes that constantly scan the sky. That was the case until recently, with the expansion of the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) system into the southern hemisphere.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa warns that Elon Musk’s SpaceX internet satellites could stop humans getting to space

Nasa has raised concerns about SpaceX’s megaconstellation because of the risks of collision in Earth’s orbit.The American space agency told the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that it had worries about “the potential for a significant increase in the frequency of conjunction events and possible impacts to Nasa’s science and human spaceflight missions".There are currently 25,000 total objects in orbit around the Earth, with over 6,000 of them below 600 kilometres. ‘Low-Earth orbit’, a height at which satellite networks such as Starlink would operate in, is defined as an altitude of 2,000 kilometres or less.SpaceX’s expansion of Starlink would “more than...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

NASA Plans to Probe Golden Asteroid Worth Quadrillions of Dollars

Tesla CEO Elon Musk‘s wealth remains at historic highs. However, NASA has plans this August to launch a probe to an asteroid boasting so many precious metals, it instantly puts the billionaire’s net worth to shame. NASA’s launch of the James Webb Space Telescope enables us to view some of the oldest galaxies and stars within the universe. Now, NASA has turned their attention to a unique asteroid identified as 16 Psyche.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

You can see the SpaceX Falcon 9 booster on a collision course with the moon in a live webcast today

A SpaceX Falcon 9 booster will crash into the lunar surface in March, and you can track the rogue rocket as it nears the moon. The upper stage booster is part of a Falcon 9 rocket that SpaceX launched in February 2015 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. The rocket carried the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite, which is a joint effort led by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
natureworldnews.com

'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Expected to Fly by Earth on March 4

An asteroid was detected to fly by Earth on March 4, at 03:00 a.m. ET (local time). The asteroid is called 138971 (2001 CB21) and its size is up to 1.3 kilometers (0.81 miles) in diameter, approximately four times as wide as the Eiffel Tower and comparable to the size of the Golden Gate Bridge.
ASTRONOMY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy