ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, NY

Police: Lockport man arrested in hit-and-run drove two miles with victim still on his car

By Angelica Morrison
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mGvbE_0eLB5RM800

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A driver is facing charges after the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said he hit an Amazon worker and then drove two miles with the man’s body on top of his car.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said an Amazon contractor, Rafael Medina-Gonzalez, was helping an employee free their vehicle, which was stuck near a driveway on Dysinger Road in Lockport on Saturday. While he was doing that, he was hit. The impact caused his body to land on top of the vehicle and Filicetti said the driver continued to drive with Medina-Gonzalez, 28, on his car.

Man arrested in deadly Lockport hit-and-run

“He actually was up on the vehicle, on the windshield and roof area of the vehicle and remained there for roughly two miles,” said Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti. “Until the driver got in the area of Lincoln and Akron Roads and the pedestrian came off the vehicle.”

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Accident Investigation Team worked to quickly identify the vehicle and the driver. Nathan Marziale, 38, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident. He has since been released on bail. Filicetti said more charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

The incident came as a shock to Medina-Gonzalez’s coworkers.

“He is such an influential character,” said Bridger Cherry, a co-worker. “He’s got an energy about him that impacts you. There’s not many people that you meet like that in this world today.”

“He was awesome, always worried about his employees no matter what. No matter what Amazon, or anything that they did, he would always make sure all his employees’ safety came first,” Haley Colosi, another coworker, said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Shooter sentenced in 2019 Bay Street murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man convicted of murder following the 2019 killing of 21-year-old Jose Ubiles Melendez was sentenced Wednesday. Police called to a Bay Street home on August 29, 2019 found Ubiles Melendez dead in the backyard. Luis Rios Morales, 38, was sentenced to 48 and 1/3 years to life in prison for […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
City
Akron, NY
City
Lockport, NY
Lockport, NY
Crime & Safety
Niagara County, NY
Crime & Safety
News 8 WROC

2 shot on North Union St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after two men were shot on the city’s northeast side Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say officers responded to the area of Weld Street and North Union Street for the report of shooting around 1:20 p.m. Officials say once on scene, officers found a 29-year-old man who had been […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘This is not normal’: 6 homes struck by gunfire 3 days in a row

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For three straight days, houses have been struck by bullets overnight. Overnight Sunday police say two 11-year-olds were nearly shot when their house was struck by gunfire on Ripley Street. Overnight Monday police say a 38-year-old woman was struck by gunfire when her house was shot on Roycroft Drive. Overnight Tuesday, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Two Miles#Nexstar Media Inc
News 8 WROC

Whitesboro Police warm of Social Security SCAM

WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department is reporting a new Social Security Scam has recently been circulating in the area. All official government business is conducted through the mail with proper documentation. No government agency will ever contact you via telephone or text and request personal information. The Whitesboro Police Department suggests you […]
WHITESBORO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
News 8 WROC

Advocates want to fix loophole in Child Victims Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)–It’s been three years since the Child Victims Act was passed. Advocates are saying because of a loophole, some sexual abuse survivors haven’t gotten justice. The Child Victims Act allows a survivor of child sexual abuse to pursue civil cases againsta person or institution until they are 55. It also provided a one […]
ALBANY, NY
News 8 WROC

Irondequoit teacher goes to Iditarod as educator

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A local school librarian has been chosen from a worldwide application pool to be a finalist in the 2023 Iditarod Sled Dog Race teaching competition. The winner will get to help with the race, dog care, and musher support. West Irondequoit elementary school librarian Mrs. Julianne Westrich has been chosen to […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy