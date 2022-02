More trouble for former New York Jets running back Zac Stacy. TMZ reports Stacy faces five criminal charges following an alleged attack on his former girlfriend in August. According to court records, Stacy was hit with three misdemeanor domestic violence battery charges last week, as well as two misdemeanor criminal mischief charges. In court documents, officials say the charges stem from an Aug. 16, 2021 incident with his ex-girlfriend ... the same woman Stacy was seen on video brutalizing in November 2021.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO