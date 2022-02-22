ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

It’s Another Housing Bubble and the Fed Is Holding the Pin

By TalkMarkets
Woonsocket Call
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bubble in the housing market today...

business.woonsocketcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Heading into 2022, there was a wide consensus among real estate firms that the annual rate of home price growth—which peaked at 20% in August 2021—would steadily decelerate this year as some normalcy began to return to a housing market that had boomed during much of the pandemic. But now some experts aren't so sure.
REAL ESTATE
Omaha.com

Buy now... or wait? Housing market predictions for 2022

The housing market continues to break records, and host Teri Barr is talking with Natalie Campisi, a Mortgage and Housing Analyst with Forbes Advisor, about the ongoing trend of high prices and low supply. Natalie fills us in on what to expect if you are in the market for a...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Bubble#Housing Market#Fed
WTVC

Fact Check Team: How federal rate hikes could impact the housing market

WASHINGTON (TND) — The housing crisis remains a concern for millions of Americans. This month, the Federal Reserve will start to raise interest rates and that might change things. The rate hike is designed to drive down now record inflation levels but a debate is developing within the federal government on just how fast to raise those rates. It has some worried about home loans.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
OCRegister

Poll: Now is the worst time to buy a home. Ever.

The share of Americans who say it’s a good time to buy a house hit an all-time low of 25% in a monthly Fannie Mae survey. The pandemic-era surge in U.S. housing prices, combined with increased concerns about job stability and rising mortgage rates, are deterring potential buyers from trying to purchase a home.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Is The Most Expensive Housing Market In The US?

A record 146 more cities saw their typical home values rise to at least $1 million during 2021, according to new data from Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z, ZG). What Happened: The U.S. currently has 481 housing markets that qualify as million-dollar cities, with Zillow observing there are now more million-dollar cities than in the past six years combined.
REAL ESTATE
WKBW-TV

Housing prices are up, experts expect them to go higher

This week the National Association of Realtors reported that median existing-home sales went up at a pace of 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. The median home price for a home in January was $350,300. It was the highest median price on record for the month of January, as CNN reported.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Home prices set to soar 12% in 2022 says a top forecaster: ‘No end in sight’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. For months, sundry forecasters have been predicting a sharp slowdown in the rapid pace of home price appreciation. Indeed, it seems logical that following the recent gigantic run-up, year-over-year gains should “revert to the mean,” falling to mid–single digits or even lower. That has certainly been the pattern historically: Superhigh prices lure existing homeowners to plant “for sale” signs, and builders get active, filling their subdivisions with new ranches and colonials. While supply expands, demand cools because the big jump in prices and the rise in monthly payments means that fewer people in each income tier can afford to buy. High prices set in motion the process that tames the rampage.
REAL ESTATE
News Channel Nebraska

Investors are buying up a record share of US homes

Home prices in the United States increased at the fastest rate on record in 2021. That's drawn in a flood of investors looking to cash in on the boom. What's happening: Investors bought 18.4% of homes sold across the country during the last three months of the year, according to Redfin. That's an all-time high on records dating back to 2000.
REAL ESTATE
BHG

How to Buy and Sell in The Hottest Housing Market in Years

While concerns surrounding the omicron COVID-19 variant appear to be winding down in many places around the country and mask mandates are being lifted, none of these steps toward normalcy have yet improved conditions in the real estate market. More than a few industry analysts predict that the spring real estate season is poised to be extremely competitive for a host of reasons, not the least of which is a continued lack of inventory as pandemic-related impacts linger on.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy