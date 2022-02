Again, this is how it’s supposed to work in Los Angeles. The Sparks missed the WNBA playoffs in 2021 “by one possession,” as Coach/GM Derek Fisher pointed out at a news conference Wednesday. They last won a championship in 2016, and while everyone said the right things, it had to be kind of galling, deep down, when Candace Parker returned home to Chicago as a free agent and won a championship with the Sky on her first attempt.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO