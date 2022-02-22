ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

DPS: Suspect arrested after 2 randomly stabbed at Wyoming Meijer

By Madalyn Buursma, Michael Oszust
 3 days ago

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were randomly stabbed at a Meijer in Wyoming on Monday, police say.

Police on scene of a stabbing at the Meijer on Clyde Park Avenue in Wyoming on Feb. 21, 2022.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. inside the Meijer store on Clyde Park Avenue near US-131.

The two people who were stabbed were brought to a local hospital with injuries that appear to be minor, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety told News 8.

Police said the victims are two Wyoming men, ages 19 and 74. The 19-year-old had been released from the hospital as of Tuesday morning. The 74-year-old remained in the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The attacker ran away from the Meijer before police got there.

On Tuesday morning, police said the suspect was in custody. Wyoming police said he had been found by Grand Rapids police. The knife was also recovered.

“It’s an unfortunate act that obviously he decided to an enact some sort of violence on strangers,” Wyoming DPS Lt. Brian Look said. “Fortunately, like I said, it’s not a common act. And it’s just a sign of some evil that exists in this world sometimes.”

The suspect’s name has not been released, but police said he is homeless and frequented the store. Arraignment has been scheduled for Wednesday.

