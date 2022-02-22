MI lawmakers respond to Russian aggression

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan-based lawmakers have begun to respond to Russia’s recent actions in Ukraine.

On Monday, Russia formally recognized Donetsk and Luhansk, self-declared breakaway states within Ukraine, as independent countries. Russian President Vladamir Putin also ordered troops to move into the breakaway regions.

Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) responded to the aggression in a Twitter thread. The thread can be read below.

Republican Congressman John Moolenaar (MI-04) released a statement, saying:

“Vladimir Putin is attacking Ukraine to oppress the free people who live there and to take their country from them. The consequences for this invasion must be swift and I stand ready to support harsh sanctions on Putin and his officials for this attack. The Biden Administration must not be weak and it must act with determined resolve to enforce sanctions. Finally, it must do everything it can to get every American citizen out of harm’s way as quickly as possible.” Michigan Congressman John Moolenaar

Democratic Senator Gary Peters released the following:

“Let’s be clear: Vladimir Putin is an authoritarian and strongman who wants to turn back the clock three decades. His recognition of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics as ‘independent’ states are a violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty, international law and Russia’s previous commitments. “Russia must be held accountable, and we also have a responsibility to continue supporting Ukraine and standing united with our NATO allies. As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I’m committed to working alongside my colleagues in a bipartisan manner to provide Ukraine with our unwavering support.”

This story will be updated as more statements are released.

