ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

MI lawmakers respond to Russian aggression

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lx6te_0eLB2sF600

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan-based lawmakers have begun to respond to Russia’s recent actions in Ukraine.

On Monday, Russia formally recognized Donetsk and Luhansk, self-declared breakaway states within Ukraine, as independent countries. Russian President Vladamir Putin also ordered troops to move into the breakaway regions.

Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) responded to the aggression in a Twitter thread. The thread can be read below.

Republican Congressman John Moolenaar (MI-04) released a statement, saying:

“Vladimir Putin is attacking Ukraine to oppress the free people who live there and to take their country from them. The consequences for this invasion must be swift and I stand ready to support harsh sanctions on Putin and his officials for this attack. The Biden Administration must not be weak and it must act with determined resolve to enforce sanctions. Finally, it must do everything it can to get every American citizen out of harm’s way as quickly as possible.”
Michigan Congressman John Moolenaar

Democratic Senator Gary Peters released the following:

“Let’s be clear: Vladimir Putin is an authoritarian and strongman who wants to turn back the clock three decades. His recognition of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics as ‘independent’ states are a violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty, international law and Russia’s previous commitments.

“Russia must be held accountable, and we also have a responsibility to continue supporting Ukraine and standing united with our NATO allies. As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I’m committed to working alongside my colleagues in a bipartisan manner to provide Ukraine with our unwavering support.”

This story will be updated as more statements are released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
WLNS

Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”
POLITICS
WLNS

President Biden’s response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (WRBL) — Conflict arises in Europe this evening after Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians. Ukraine has declared a state of emergency as the threat of war looms. Within the last hour, explosions have been reported in two cities, including the […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Peters
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Elissa Slotkin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian World#Ukraine#Mi#Democratic#Republican#The Biden Administration#American#Nato
WLNS

What to know as explosions boom over Ukraine

Journalists in the cities of Odesa and Kharkiv were hearing explosions Thursday morning after Russian President Vladimir Putin defiantly announced he was launching a military operation in Ukraine.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
WLNS

WLNS

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy