Lawrence County, IN

Property transfers

By The Times-Mail
Times-Mail
Times-Mail
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eUXWe_0eLB2pav00

The following is a list of property transfers from the Lawrence County Auditor's office. The information includes the address of the property sold, seller, buyer, gross sale price and date of filing:

Feb. 9

• 702 O St., Bedford; Matthew S. Nikirk, Bedford, sold to Michael S. Nikirk, Bedford; $225,000; Feb. 4.

• 280 Tulip Lane, Springville; Jordan P. Mullis, Bedford, sold to Lacreta Eskam and Nathan Harvel, Bloomington; $50,000; Feb. 4.

• 2390 Guthrie Road, Bedford; DSV SPV3 LLC, Columbia, South Carolina, sold to Go America LLC, Carlsbad, California; $37,395; Dec. 28.

• State Road 158, Williams; Jeff and Jamie L. Hancock, Bedford, sold to Charles A. and Addie L. Datish, Williams; $13,000; Feb. 1.

• 1268 Noe Road, Orleans; Eric Noble, Orleans, sold to Tiffany A. and Robert E. Fizer, Bloomington; $350,000; Feb. 2.

• 4339 Leesville Road, Bedford; Robert and Deborah Lichtefeld, Bedford, sold to Robert Bannon Sr., Shelbyville; $45,000; Feb. 2.

• 6614 Pinhook Road, Bedford; Thomas M. Coulter, Medora, sold to Patricia D. Stevens, Bedford; $15,000; Feb. 2.

Feb. 10

• 710 Lincoln Ave., Bedford; Brent E. and Sun H. Davis, Bedford, sold to Larry D. Bauer, Bedford; $60,000; Feb. 3.

• 306 Oolitic Road, Bedford; Sonja Barnett, Bedford, sold to Kamaldeep Singh, Bedford; $28,000; Jan. 28.

• Wildwood Way, Bedford; Thomas M. Chestnut, Bedford, sold to Carralee Harbstreit and Jacob L.A. Fox, Heltonville; $15,000; Jan. 28.

• 1525 Yockey Road, Mitchell; Mark K. and Kathy Eaton, Mitchell, sold to Jarrett C. Colson, Bloomington; $166,000; Feb. 2.

• Noe Road, Mitchell; Bobbi R. Terry, Mitchell, sold to Anthony Brock and Stephanie Lyons-Brock, Oolitic; $80,000; Feb. 2.

• Pinhook Road, Bedford; Zachary J. and Kerry E. Zoller, Bedford, sold to Seth A. Thomas, Bedford; $100,000; Feb. 4.

• 1417 E St., Bedford; Timothy Morrow, Springville, sold to Richard Cramer, Bedford; $30,000; Jan. 16.

• 219 Hawthorne Drive, Bedford; Forrest Lake, Bedford, sold to Aleczander Bennett and Jennifer L. Hackler, Bedford; $165,000; Feb. 2.

• 510 17th St., Bedford; Kristen D. Hawkins, Heltonville, sold to Rhonda Kay Morris, Springville; $73,500; Feb. 4.

• 722 I St., Bedford; Tamara R. Fennell, Bedford, sold to Hunter and Chawncey Hickman, Bedford; $164,000; Feb. 7.

• Meridian Road, Mitchell; Estate of Jeffrey W. Howell, Clear Creek, sold to Michael Streib, Greenwood; $20,000; Oct. 12.

Feb. 11

• 7263 State Road 60 West, Mitchell; Estate of Asa A. Terry, League City, Texas, sold to Danielle and Andrew Bailey, Mitchell; $224,000; Feb. 8.

• 17 Cody Road, Orleans; Country Lane Properties LLC, Mitchell, sold to Cody and Marriah Dunahee, Orleans; $125,000; Feb. 9.

• 530 N. Fifth St., Mitchell; Benjamin T. and Joyce M. White, Mitchell, sold to James R. Voliva, Ellettsville; $128,500; Feb. 4.

Feb. 14

• Back Creek Road, Heltonville; Herman L. Jr. and Sherry L. Fish, Norman, sold to Jeffrey S. and Jana L. Nees, Brazil; $135,000; Jan. 27.

Feb. 15

7 Sowders Road, Bedford; Susie A. Chambers, Heltonville, sold to Kenneth D. Martin II and Aimee Martin, Bedford; $25,000; Feb. 9.

• 811 22nd St., Bedford; Christopher M. Clifton, Bedford, sold to Michael B. Reynolds, Bloomington; $45,000; Feb. 7.

• 2103 Windwood Drive, Bedford; Nicholas E. and Jennifer Bilskie, Bedford, sold to Betsy L. Curl Living Trust, Centralia, Illinois; $221,010; Feb. 8.

• 1121 Lafayette Ave., Oolitic; Michael N. Strunk, Oolitic; sold to Barbara S. Bowlen, Bloomington; $185,000; Feb. 8.

Times-Mail

Times-Mail

