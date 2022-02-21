ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school sports scores, Feb. 21-27

By Alex Harrison and Shelby Dermer, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YSU79_0eLB2n4h00

The following results were provided by high school coaches or their representatives. Send results each night to prepsports@enquirer.com. Please submit Team or Athlete of the Week nominations by Monday morning for the previous week's performances to mlaughman@enquirer.com.

Feb. 23

Boys basketball

OHSAA Division I tournament (2nd round)

Moeller 45, Hamilton 40

Moeller: Diallo 4 2 10, Mahaffey 5 3 13, Mukes 2 3 7, McBride 3 4 13, Havens 0 2 2. Totals: 14 14 45.

Hamilton: Matthews 4 2 10, Avery 2 0 6, Ishmail 1 1 3, Givens 4 5 14, Tolentino 3 0 7. Totals: 14 8 40.

Halftime: H 24-17. 3-pointers: M 3 (McBride 3), H 4 (Avery 2, Givens, Tolentino).

Fairfield 73, Withrow 34

OHSAA Division III tournament (2nd round)

Taft 74, Clark Montessori 34

Riverview East 49, North College Hill 48

OHSAA Division IV tournament (district semifinals)

Fayetteville-Perry 66, Cincinnati College Prep 46

Ripley 67, Felicity-Franklin 47

KHSAA 32nd District Tournament

Walton-Verona 69, Simon Kenton 66

Simon Kenton: Krohman 7 0 17, Smith 7 0 14, Marx 5 2 14, Gabbard 1 0 2, Miller 3 2 9, Carson 1 2 4, Bowling 1 0 2, Dynes 1 0 2, Bilton 1 0 2. Totals: 27 6 66.

Walton-Verona: Montgomery 1 0 3, Christy 4 0 8, Smithers 5 3 16, Krohman 5 2 16, Dixon 4 4 14, Gutman 1 0 3, Gutman 4 0 9. Totals: 24 9 69.

Halftime: WV 32-28. 3-pointers: SK 6 (Krohman 3, Marx 2, Miller), WV 12 (Krohman 4, Smithers 3, Dixon 2, Gutman, Montgomery, Gutman).

KHSAA 33rd District Tournament

Cooper 49, Ryle 33

KHSAA 34th District Tournament

Dixie Heights 84, Ludlow 43

Lloyd 68, St. Henry 55

Lloyd: Walker 7 5 20, Isreal 2 9 13, Davis 3 1 8, Monroe 2 2 6, Neal 1 2 5, Vogelpohl 6 2 14, Riley 1 0 2. Totals: 22 21 68.

St. Henry: Shea 2 1 5, Ravenscraft 5 0 11, Kaiser 1 0 3, Grayson 0 2 2, Resing 2 1 5, C. Fedders 5 5 16, Setters 1 0 2, B. Fedders 3 2 8, Lemmond 1 0 3. Totals: 20 11 55.

Halftime: L 26-19. 3-pointers: L 3 (Walker, Davis, Neal), SH 4 (Ravenscraft, Kaiser, C. Fedders, Lemmond).

KHSAA 35th District Tournament

Covington Catholic 84, Beechwood 54

Holy Cross 85, Holmes 75

KHSAA 36th District Tournament

Highlands 100, Dayton 58

Newport 64, Newport Central Catholic 62

Girls basketball

KHSAA 37th District championship

Bishop Brossart 40, Campbell County 25

Bishop Brossart: Rowe 2 0 5, Parker 5 4 18, Macht 1 3 5, Kramer 3 1 7, Fisher 1 3 5. Totals: 12 10 40.

Campbell County: Beck 0 2 2, Collins 1 2 4, Cullum 3 0 6, Busam 0 1 1, Bauer 3 3 10, Enzweiler 1 0 2. Totals: 8 8 25.

Halftime: BB 19-12. 3-pointers: BB 6 (Parker 4, Rowe, Macht), CC 1 (Bauer).

Feb. 22

Boys basketball

OHSAA Division I tournament (2nd round)

Lakota East 68, Winton Woods 44

Lakota East (18-4): Coles 2 0 4, Adkins 1 0 2, Kenrich 3 5 11, Kronauge 6 0 14, Peck 6 0 12, Mitchell 1 1 3, Mulumba 8 3 20, Smith 0 2 2. Totals: 27 11 68.

Winton Woods (15-8): Mathews Jr. 2 1 5, Stewart Jr. 1 0 3, Lawson 4 1 9, Mathis II 2 0 4, Short 7 1 15, Ingram 1 1 3, Hudson 1 0 2, Suesberry 1 0 3. Totals: 19 4 44.

Halftime: LE 37-21. 3-pointers: LE 3 (Kronauge 2, Mulumba), WW 2 (Stewart Jr., Suesberry).

Sycamore 66, Anderson 55

Princeton 68, Western Brown 40

Walnut Hills 68, Northwest 39

Middletown 59, Loveland 50

Lakota West 72, Western Hills 62

Tecumseh 57, Lebanon 39

Beavercreek 55, Springboro 49

OHSAA Division II tournament (2nd round)

Batavia 45, McNicholas 39

Batavia: Weisbrodt 6 10 22, Kongo 1 6 9, Lisk 2 0 5, Applegate 1 2 4, Myers 1 1 3, Epps 1 0 2. Totals: 12 19 45.

McNicholas: Haynes 5 11 22, T. Gardner 2 0 4, Thomas 2 0 4, Smith 1 2 4, Ehlers 1 2 4, Dietz 0 1 1. Totals: 11 16 39.

Halftime: B 17-11. 3-pointers: B 2 (Kongo, Lisk), M 1 (Haynes).

Wyoming 64, Ross 48

OHSAA Division III tournament (3rd round)

Madeira 61, Greeneview 57

Greeneview (14-9): Erisman 6 3 17, Williams 1 0 3, Witt 2 4 8, Myers 3 0 6, Caudill 6 3 17, Allen 1 0 3, McKinney 1 0 3. Totals: 20 10 57.

Madeira (13-10): Hacker 4 1 11, Heisser 1 0 2, Co. Cravaack 10 4 24, Henry 2 3 9, Conner 2 0 5, Ca. Cravaack 1 2 4, Parker 1 0 3, Rockwell 1 0 3. Totals: 22 10 61.

Halftime: M 33-28.  3-pointers: G 7 (Erisman 2, Caudill 2, Williams, Allen, McKinney), M 7 (Hacker 2, Henry 2, Conner, Parker, Rockwell).

Mariemont 57, Reading 45

Summit Country Day 54, Clermont Northeastern 38

CHCA 67, Finneytown 47

Girls basketball

OHSAA Division I tournament (district semifinals)

Princeton 49, Loveland 30

Feb. 21

Girls basketball

OHSAA Division I tournament

Lakota East 49, Turpin 47

Lakota East (15-9): Sewak 2 3 7, Smith 3 0 7, French 6 1 16, Woody 4 0 11, Asher 2 2 8. Totals: 17 6 49.

Turpin (21-4): Klimkowski 3 2 8, Heis 0 1 1, Schiano 4 0 8, Reichard 2 1 5, Hilgefort 11 3 25. Totals: 20 7 47.

Half: LE 26-19. 3-pointers: LE 9 (French 3, Woody 3, Asher 2, Smith), T none.

Mason 60, Sycamore 27

Springboro 67, Miamisburg 34

Winton Woods 68, Ursuline Academy 64

Mount Notre Dame 58, Lakota West 31

OHSAA Division IV tournament

Cincinnati Country Day 74, Middletown Christian 16

KHSAA 32nd District tournament

Simon Kenton 68, Williamstown 24

Simon Kenton (17-11): Pernell 2 0 6, Flynn 2 2 6, Back 1 0 2, Baker 8 2 20, Griffin 2 1 5, Gadzala 0 1 1, Kelch 2 0 5, Slusser 1 0 3, Eggleston 2 1 5, H. Webb 1 0 3, S. Webb 5 2 12. Totals: 26 9 68.

Williamstown (13-16): Pence 1 1 4, Fryman 2 3 7, Litz 0 2 2, Varner 1 2 4, Knarr 1 0 2, Crump 2 0 5. Totals: 7 8 24.

Half: SK 39-12. 3-pointers: SK 7 (Pernell 2, Baker 2, Kelch, Slusser, Webb), W 2 (Pence, Crump).

Walton-Verona 48, Grant County 44

Walton-Verona (14-13): Rodgers 1 2 5, Brewer 2 6 10, Carrico 6 8 21, Lay 1 1 4, Terrell 1 0 2, Hatton 1 0 2, Buerger 2 0 4. Totals: 14 17 48.

Grant County (11-17): Rowe 1 2 4, Russell 4 1 9, Naranjo 5 10 20, Cummins 3 2 9, Scroggins 1 0 2. Totals: 14 15 44.

Half: GC 18-11. 3-pointers: WV 3 (Rodgers, Carrico, Lay), GC 1 (Cummins).

KHSAA 34th District tournament

Lloyd Memorial 61, Villa Madonna 27

KHSAA 36th District tournament

Newport 59, Dayton 39

KHSAA 37th District tournament

Campbell County 39, Scott 33

Boys basketball

OHSAA Division I tournament

Elder 53, Oak Hills 34

Elder (20-3): Keller 3 1 9, Harp 3 0 8, Menninger 3 2 9, Whitmer 2 0 5, Browne 4 1 9, Gutekunst 3 1 7, Kirch 2 0 4, Hilton 1 0 2. Totals: 21 5 53.

Oak Hills (7-15): Schreiber 1 3 5, Murphy 5 1 13, Holland 2 0 4, Toon 1 0 2, Kessling 2 0 4, Scherra 2 2 6. Totals: 13 6 34.

Half: E 29-17. 3-pointers: E 6 (Keller 2, Harp 2, Menninger, Whitmer), OH 2 (Murphy 2).

Turpin 51, Mason 49

OHSAA Division III tournament

Georgetown 58, Purcell Marian 41

Gamble Montessori 66, Deer Park 51

KHSAA 33rd District tournament

Ryle 83, Heritage Academy 47

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school sports scores, Feb. 21-27

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Madeira, OH
City
Loveland, OH
City
Montgomery, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Cincinnati, OH
Education
City
Springboro, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Batavia, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Kentucky#Highschoolsports#Mahaffey#North College Hill#Ohsaa Division Iv#Felicity Franklin#District Tournament#Dixon 4 4 14#Krohman 4#Ryle 33 Khsaa#Ludlow 43 Lloyd 68#Isreal#Monroe 2 2 6#Kaiser 1 0 3
CNN

Ukraine vows defiance as Russia launches major invasion

Moscow and Kyiv (CNN) — Ukraine's President struck a defiant note Thursday after Russia launched an unprecedented military invasion that has already left dozens dead, prompting Western leaders to condemn Moscow and vow unity with Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said more than 40 soldiers and as many as 10 civilians...
POLITICS
CBS News

Blinken says Putin will "pay for a long, long time" for Ukraine invasion

Russian President Vladimir Putin will face long-term consequences if Russia carries out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday. "We've made it clear that if Russia continues to escalate, if it engages in a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, beyond what it's already doing, we'll escalate too. And I hope that that knowledge may still act as a deterrent. But if it doesn't, we've been clear that Russia will face massive consequences for its actions. And it will," Blinken told "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell.
POLITICS
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy