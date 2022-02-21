Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school sports scores, Feb. 21-27

Russian President Vladimir Putin will face long-term consequences if Russia carries out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday. "We've made it clear that if Russia continues to escalate, if it engages in a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, beyond what it's already doing, we'll escalate too. And I hope that that knowledge may still act as a deterrent. But if it doesn't, we've been clear that Russia will face massive consequences for its actions. And it will," Blinken told "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell.

