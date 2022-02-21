Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school sports scores, Feb. 21-27
Feb. 23
Boys basketball
OHSAA Division I tournament (2nd round)
Moeller 45, Hamilton 40
Moeller: Diallo 4 2 10, Mahaffey 5 3 13, Mukes 2 3 7, McBride 3 4 13, Havens 0 2 2. Totals: 14 14 45.
Hamilton: Matthews 4 2 10, Avery 2 0 6, Ishmail 1 1 3, Givens 4 5 14, Tolentino 3 0 7. Totals: 14 8 40.
Halftime: H 24-17. 3-pointers: M 3 (McBride 3), H 4 (Avery 2, Givens, Tolentino).
Fairfield 73, Withrow 34
OHSAA Division III tournament (2nd round)
Taft 74, Clark Montessori 34
Riverview East 49, North College Hill 48
OHSAA Division IV tournament (district semifinals)
Fayetteville-Perry 66, Cincinnati College Prep 46
Ripley 67, Felicity-Franklin 47
KHSAA 32nd District Tournament
Walton-Verona 69, Simon Kenton 66
Simon Kenton: Krohman 7 0 17, Smith 7 0 14, Marx 5 2 14, Gabbard 1 0 2, Miller 3 2 9, Carson 1 2 4, Bowling 1 0 2, Dynes 1 0 2, Bilton 1 0 2. Totals: 27 6 66.
Walton-Verona: Montgomery 1 0 3, Christy 4 0 8, Smithers 5 3 16, Krohman 5 2 16, Dixon 4 4 14, Gutman 1 0 3, Gutman 4 0 9. Totals: 24 9 69.
Halftime: WV 32-28. 3-pointers: SK 6 (Krohman 3, Marx 2, Miller), WV 12 (Krohman 4, Smithers 3, Dixon 2, Gutman, Montgomery, Gutman).
KHSAA 33rd District Tournament
Cooper 49, Ryle 33
KHSAA 34th District Tournament
Dixie Heights 84, Ludlow 43
Lloyd 68, St. Henry 55
Lloyd: Walker 7 5 20, Isreal 2 9 13, Davis 3 1 8, Monroe 2 2 6, Neal 1 2 5, Vogelpohl 6 2 14, Riley 1 0 2. Totals: 22 21 68.
St. Henry: Shea 2 1 5, Ravenscraft 5 0 11, Kaiser 1 0 3, Grayson 0 2 2, Resing 2 1 5, C. Fedders 5 5 16, Setters 1 0 2, B. Fedders 3 2 8, Lemmond 1 0 3. Totals: 20 11 55.
Halftime: L 26-19. 3-pointers: L 3 (Walker, Davis, Neal), SH 4 (Ravenscraft, Kaiser, C. Fedders, Lemmond).
KHSAA 35th District Tournament
Covington Catholic 84, Beechwood 54
Holy Cross 85, Holmes 75
KHSAA 36th District Tournament
Highlands 100, Dayton 58
Newport 64, Newport Central Catholic 62
Girls basketball
KHSAA 37th District championship
Bishop Brossart 40, Campbell County 25
Bishop Brossart: Rowe 2 0 5, Parker 5 4 18, Macht 1 3 5, Kramer 3 1 7, Fisher 1 3 5. Totals: 12 10 40.
Campbell County: Beck 0 2 2, Collins 1 2 4, Cullum 3 0 6, Busam 0 1 1, Bauer 3 3 10, Enzweiler 1 0 2. Totals: 8 8 25.
Halftime: BB 19-12. 3-pointers: BB 6 (Parker 4, Rowe, Macht), CC 1 (Bauer).
Feb. 22
Boys basketball
OHSAA Division I tournament (2nd round)
Lakota East 68, Winton Woods 44
Lakota East (18-4): Coles 2 0 4, Adkins 1 0 2, Kenrich 3 5 11, Kronauge 6 0 14, Peck 6 0 12, Mitchell 1 1 3, Mulumba 8 3 20, Smith 0 2 2. Totals: 27 11 68.
Winton Woods (15-8): Mathews Jr. 2 1 5, Stewart Jr. 1 0 3, Lawson 4 1 9, Mathis II 2 0 4, Short 7 1 15, Ingram 1 1 3, Hudson 1 0 2, Suesberry 1 0 3. Totals: 19 4 44.
Halftime: LE 37-21. 3-pointers: LE 3 (Kronauge 2, Mulumba), WW 2 (Stewart Jr., Suesberry).
Sycamore 66, Anderson 55
Princeton 68, Western Brown 40
Walnut Hills 68, Northwest 39
Middletown 59, Loveland 50
Lakota West 72, Western Hills 62
Tecumseh 57, Lebanon 39
Beavercreek 55, Springboro 49
OHSAA Division II tournament (2nd round)
Batavia 45, McNicholas 39
Batavia: Weisbrodt 6 10 22, Kongo 1 6 9, Lisk 2 0 5, Applegate 1 2 4, Myers 1 1 3, Epps 1 0 2. Totals: 12 19 45.
McNicholas: Haynes 5 11 22, T. Gardner 2 0 4, Thomas 2 0 4, Smith 1 2 4, Ehlers 1 2 4, Dietz 0 1 1. Totals: 11 16 39.
Halftime: B 17-11. 3-pointers: B 2 (Kongo, Lisk), M 1 (Haynes).
Wyoming 64, Ross 48
OHSAA Division III tournament (3rd round)
Madeira 61, Greeneview 57
Greeneview (14-9): Erisman 6 3 17, Williams 1 0 3, Witt 2 4 8, Myers 3 0 6, Caudill 6 3 17, Allen 1 0 3, McKinney 1 0 3. Totals: 20 10 57.
Madeira (13-10): Hacker 4 1 11, Heisser 1 0 2, Co. Cravaack 10 4 24, Henry 2 3 9, Conner 2 0 5, Ca. Cravaack 1 2 4, Parker 1 0 3, Rockwell 1 0 3. Totals: 22 10 61.
Halftime: M 33-28. 3-pointers: G 7 (Erisman 2, Caudill 2, Williams, Allen, McKinney), M 7 (Hacker 2, Henry 2, Conner, Parker, Rockwell).
Mariemont 57, Reading 45
Summit Country Day 54, Clermont Northeastern 38
CHCA 67, Finneytown 47
Girls basketball
OHSAA Division I tournament (district semifinals)
Princeton 49, Loveland 30
Feb. 21
Girls basketball
OHSAA Division I tournament
Lakota East 49, Turpin 47
Lakota East (15-9): Sewak 2 3 7, Smith 3 0 7, French 6 1 16, Woody 4 0 11, Asher 2 2 8. Totals: 17 6 49.
Turpin (21-4): Klimkowski 3 2 8, Heis 0 1 1, Schiano 4 0 8, Reichard 2 1 5, Hilgefort 11 3 25. Totals: 20 7 47.
Half: LE 26-19. 3-pointers: LE 9 (French 3, Woody 3, Asher 2, Smith), T none.
Mason 60, Sycamore 27
Springboro 67, Miamisburg 34
Winton Woods 68, Ursuline Academy 64
Mount Notre Dame 58, Lakota West 31
OHSAA Division IV tournament
Cincinnati Country Day 74, Middletown Christian 16
KHSAA 32nd District tournament
Simon Kenton 68, Williamstown 24
Simon Kenton (17-11): Pernell 2 0 6, Flynn 2 2 6, Back 1 0 2, Baker 8 2 20, Griffin 2 1 5, Gadzala 0 1 1, Kelch 2 0 5, Slusser 1 0 3, Eggleston 2 1 5, H. Webb 1 0 3, S. Webb 5 2 12. Totals: 26 9 68.
Williamstown (13-16): Pence 1 1 4, Fryman 2 3 7, Litz 0 2 2, Varner 1 2 4, Knarr 1 0 2, Crump 2 0 5. Totals: 7 8 24.
Half: SK 39-12. 3-pointers: SK 7 (Pernell 2, Baker 2, Kelch, Slusser, Webb), W 2 (Pence, Crump).
Walton-Verona 48, Grant County 44
Walton-Verona (14-13): Rodgers 1 2 5, Brewer 2 6 10, Carrico 6 8 21, Lay 1 1 4, Terrell 1 0 2, Hatton 1 0 2, Buerger 2 0 4. Totals: 14 17 48.
Grant County (11-17): Rowe 1 2 4, Russell 4 1 9, Naranjo 5 10 20, Cummins 3 2 9, Scroggins 1 0 2. Totals: 14 15 44.
Half: GC 18-11. 3-pointers: WV 3 (Rodgers, Carrico, Lay), GC 1 (Cummins).
KHSAA 34th District tournament
Lloyd Memorial 61, Villa Madonna 27
KHSAA 36th District tournament
Newport 59, Dayton 39
KHSAA 37th District tournament
Campbell County 39, Scott 33
Boys basketball
OHSAA Division I tournament
Elder 53, Oak Hills 34
Elder (20-3): Keller 3 1 9, Harp 3 0 8, Menninger 3 2 9, Whitmer 2 0 5, Browne 4 1 9, Gutekunst 3 1 7, Kirch 2 0 4, Hilton 1 0 2. Totals: 21 5 53.
Oak Hills (7-15): Schreiber 1 3 5, Murphy 5 1 13, Holland 2 0 4, Toon 1 0 2, Kessling 2 0 4, Scherra 2 2 6. Totals: 13 6 34.
Half: E 29-17. 3-pointers: E 6 (Keller 2, Harp 2, Menninger, Whitmer), OH 2 (Murphy 2).
Turpin 51, Mason 49
OHSAA Division III tournament
Georgetown 58, Purcell Marian 41
Gamble Montessori 66, Deer Park 51
KHSAA 33rd District tournament
Ryle 83, Heritage Academy 47
