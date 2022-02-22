Veteran guard Goran Dragic to sign with Brooklyn Nets for rest of season

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Veteran free-agent guard Goran Dragic is signing with the Brooklyn Nets for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

ESPN, The Athletic and the New York Post reported the short-term agreement between Dragic and the Nets on Monday. Brooklyn has yet to confirm the signing.

Dragic started the season on the Toronto Raptors' roster before he was sent to the San Antonio Spurs at the NBA trade deadline. Shortly after joining San Antonio, he had his contract bought out.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, L.A. Clippers, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks all were considered suitors for the former All-Star guard, ESPN reported.

Playing in his 14th NBA season, Dragic averaged eight points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists across five games for the Raptors, who allowed Dragic to work out away from the team until a trade could be found. He never appeared in a game for the Spurs.

The 35-year-old Dragic brings valuable postseason experience to the Nets. He started 16 playoff games and averaged 16 points during the Miami Heat's run to the NBA Finals in 2020 before a plantar fasciitis injury sidelined him.

In 872 career games with the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Heat and Raptors, Dragic has averaged 13.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds. He was an All-Star selection in 2018 and was the league's Most Improved Player in 2014.

The Nets are expected to waive guard Jevon Carter to clear a roster spot for Dragic, according to ESPN. Carter made 46 appearances for Brooklyn this season and averaged 3.6 points.