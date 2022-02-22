ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Taste of spring to disappear with bitter cold in store for KC

KCTV 5
 2 days ago

WTAJ

Arctic front moves in Saturday bringing snow squalls, falling temperatures

Tonight, we’ll continue to see decreasing cloud cover and start the night under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will quickly fall into the upper teens to lower 20s before warming back up. Winds will remain quite gusty into the overnight as we turn southwesterly at 10-15 mph. Clouds will be on the increase early Saturday […]
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
KAAL-TV

Possible winter storm early next week

We've put out preliminary Alert Days for Monday and Tuesday as a Winter Storm tries to take aim on us. The signal has been consistent to see accumulating snow in the timeframe. But there is also an expected stronger wind to play a role with the system. As it sits...
The Daily South

Farmer's Almanac Predicting Cooler-Than-Normal "Backwards Spring"

Mother Nature always finds a way to keep us on our toes, and this coming spring promises to be no exception. According to the Farmers' Almanac's newest weather forecast, we're in store for "backward temperatures," or what some people call a "backward" or "reverse" spring this year. "According to our...
KREM2

Snow and rain this weekend before bitter cold returns to the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — An incoming storm will bring widespread snow to the mountains of the Northwest this weekend. While low-lying areas like Spokane miss out on a bulk of the moisture, the impacts of the incoming system will bring about a change felt in the week to come. The spring-like warmth is on the way out as winter weather makes its triumphant return.
WRGB

Significant snow fall expected Thursday evening into Friday

A winter storm is expected to form as we end the work week. Snow will break out as we head past midnight Thursday night, expanding across the whole region into Friday. A wintry mix may develop for a period of time Friday morning across far southern locations but a switch back to snow is expected by the afternoon.
94.9 KYSS FM

Snow, Bitter Cold and Wind Combine for Danger in Missoula

The National Weather Service is calling for a Winter Weather Advisory for western Montana through 11:00 a.m. on Monday. KGVO News spoke to Senior Meteorologist Bob Nester at about 3:00 a.m. on Monday, who provided details about a winter system that is battering the entire country from Idaho to Maine.
KWQC

Light Snow Thursday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. ***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR SNOW 3 P.M. THURSDAY THROUGH 3 A.M. FRIDAY***. Scattered flurries will end into our Wednesday evening with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Thursday we’ll see snow develop in the afternoon with. highs in...
KXLY

Snow showers tonight, bitter cold starts Monday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Arctic air is about to pay a visit to the Inland Northwest. Here’s what you can expect over the next few days. Scattered snow and graupel (corn snow) will show up from time to time this evening around the Inland Northwest. Snow showers will also appear again early on Monday morning as cold air begins to track into our northern counties. Snow showers will begin around the I-90 corridor and push south to around the Snake and Clearwater rivers by the afternoon. Snow showers will be fast-moving with quick accumulations of an inch or two. Not everyone will get snow on Monday. The highest odds for snow will be around the Palouse. Mountain passes will continue to stack up snow, especially Lookout. Be prepared for winter driving if you’re traveling on Presidents Day.
KAKE TV

Bitter cold and light snow for KAKEland

Thanks to the passage of a cold front on Monday, temperatures across the state have tumbled back below freezing and we won't get back up above 32° until the weekend. In addition to the bitter cold, light snow is anticipated through Thursday. Light snow will be a possibility late...
