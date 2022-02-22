FORECAST: Taste of spring to disappear with bitter cold in store for KC

SPOKANE, Wash.– Arctic air is about to pay a visit to the Inland Northwest. Here’s what you can expect over the next few days. Scattered snow and graupel (corn snow) will show up from time to time this evening around the Inland Northwest. Snow showers will also appear again early on Monday morning as cold air begins to track into our northern counties. Snow showers will begin around the I-90 corridor and push south to around the Snake and Clearwater rivers by the afternoon. Snow showers will be fast-moving with quick accumulations of an inch or two. Not everyone will get snow on Monday. The highest odds for snow will be around the Palouse. Mountain passes will continue to stack up snow, especially Lookout. Be prepared for winter driving if you’re traveling on Presidents Day.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO