The Long Beach Poly girls’ basketball team had been willing themselves to victory round after round in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. The Jackrabbits ran into a team too strong to overcome through will alone in the semifinals on Wednesday evening. Though No. 2 Viewpoint suited up just six players, they were a well-rounded roster filled with shooters. Viewpoint had all five starters hit a 3-pointer en route to a 49-37 win over Poly.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO