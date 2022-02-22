15-year-old boy wrongly charged with shooting store clerk in Waukegan says police offered him McDonald’s in exchange for confession
The 15-year-old boy who was wrongly charged with shooting a Dollar General employee in Waukegan said police offered him McDonald’s in exchange for a confession. Martell Williams, 15, was arrested on Wednesday and wrongly charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery in connection to a shooting at Dollar General, 2613 Grand...www.lakemchenryscanner.com
