Waukegan, IL

15-year-old boy wrongly charged with shooting store clerk in Waukegan says police offered him McDonald’s in exchange for confession

By Sam Borcia and Woo-Sung Shim
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
 2 days ago
The 15-year-old boy who was wrongly charged with shooting a Dollar General employee in Waukegan said police offered him McDonald’s in exchange for a confession. Martell Williams, 15, was arrested on Wednesday and wrongly charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery in connection to a shooting at Dollar General, 2613 Grand...

