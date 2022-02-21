High school scores/schedules: Feb. 21
BASKETBALL
BOYS
Schedule
Monday's Results
Buchtel 75, Lake 47
Oak Hill Academy (VA) 83, St. Vincent-St. Mary 65
Warren Howland 56, Leavittsburg LaBrae 38
Monday's Scoring Summaries
Canton Play-By-Play Classic
BUCHTEL 75, LAKE 47
Lake 17 8 9 13 — 47
Buchtel 20 17 15 23 — 75
LAKE (15-7) — Horning 5-5-18, McCulley 1-0-2, Collins 3-1-7, Casenhiser 2-2-7, Roth 1-2-4, Swope 1-0-2, Harris 2-0-4, Brown 0-3-3. Totals: 15-13-47.
BUCHTEL (17-5) — Gadson 6-1-16, Boyce 6-1-13, Harmon 3-3-9, Diamond 1-2-5, Thurmon 10-5-25, Wells 1-2-4, Edwards 1-1-3. Totals: 28-15-75.
3-Point Goals : Gadson 3, Horning 3, Diamond, Casenhiser.
Canton Play-by-Play Classic
OAK HILL ACADEMY (VA) 83, ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 65
Oak Hill 21 14 23 25 — 83
STVM 8 4 23 30 — 65
OAK HILL ACADEMY (29-7) — Ree 2-0-6, Miller 2-0-5, Marsh 4-3-12, Foster 4-2-13, Co.Livingston 1-0-2, Ch.Livingston 9-0-22, Jessamy 1-1-3, Gregory 2-2-6, Mintz 3-2-8, Reeves 3-0-6. Totals: 31 10-15 83.
ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY (16-4) — Hamilton 3-0-6, Thomas 1-0-2, Hayes 14-1-33, Connery 5-2-15, Callahan 0-1-1, Stratford 4-0-8. Totals: 27 4-10 65.
3-Point Goals : Ch.Livingston 4, Hayes 4, Connery 3, Foster 3, Ree 2, Miller, Marsh. Fouls : STVM, 17-15.
Tournament Scoreboard
Monday's Result
Wooster Division III Sectional
Elyria Catholic 72, Orrville 50
Tournament Schedule
Tuesday's Games
Northeast 1 Ashtabula Division II Sectional
Ravenna at Canfield, 7 p.m.
Northeast 2 Boardman Division II Sectional
Field at Youngstown Chaney, 7 p.m.
Salem at Streetsboro, 7 p.m.
Northeast 3 Canton Division II Sectional
Cleveland Benedictine at Woodridge, 7 p.m.
LaGrange Keystone at Northwest, 7 p.m.
Revere at Parma Padua, 7 p.m.
Northeast 4 North Ridgeville Division II Sectional
Springfield at East, 7 p.m.
Northeast 5 Stow Division II Sectional
Cleveland John Hay at Coventry, 7 p.m.
Gates Mills Hawken at Norton, 7 p.m.
Northeast 2 Warren Howland Division III Sectional
Rootstown at Columbiana, 7 p.m.
Northeast 4 Wooster Division III Sectional
East Canton at Tuslaw, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Manchester, 7 p.m.
Northeast 3 Maple Heights Division III Sectional
Beachwood at Canton Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Northeast 1 Grand Valley Division IV Sectional
Lake Center Christian at Sebring McKinley, 7 p.m.
Northeast 3 Norton Division IV Sectional
Kidron Central Christian at Mogadore, 7 p.m.
---
Wednesday's Games
Northeast 1 Alliance Division I Sectional
Ellet at Kent Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
GlenOak at Warren Harding, 7 p.m.
Kenmore-Garfield at Stow, 7 p.m.
Painesville Harvey at Canton McKinley, 7 p.m.
Painesville Riverside at Nordonia, 7 p.m.
Northeast 2 Euclid Division I Sectional
Boardman at Alliance, 7 p.m.
Northeast 3 Twinsburg Division I Sectional
Cuyahoga Falls at Archbishop Hoban, 7 p.m.
Hudson at Jackson, 7 p.m.
North at Solon, 7 p.m.
Northeast 4 Copley Division I Sectional
Avon Lake at Strongsville, 7 p.m.
Northeast 5 Elyria Catholic Division I Sectional
Highland at Elyria, 7 p.m.
Lorain at Copley, 7 p.m.
Northeast 6 Lakewood Division I Sectional
Barberton at Berea-Midpark, 7 p.m.
North Royalton at Maple Heights, 7 p.m.
Wooster at Parma, 7 p.m.
---
Friday's Games
Northeast 1 Ashtabula Division II Sectional Final
Ravenna-Canfield winner at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Northeast 2 Boardman Division II Sectional Finals
Salem-Streetsboro winner vs. Cortland Lakeview-Poland Seminary winner, 7 p.m.
Youngstown East at Field-Youngstown Chaney winner, 7 p.m.
Northeast 3 Canton Division II Sectional Finals
Cleveland Benedictine-Woodridge winner vs. Revere-Parma Padua winner, 7 p.m.
Cleveland Central Catholic-Cleveland East Tech winner at CVCA, 7 p.m.
LaGrange Keystone-Northwest winner at Tallmadge, 7 p.m.
Northeast 4 North Ridgeville Division II Sectional Finals
Oberlin Firelands-Cleveland JFK winner at Buchtel, 7 p.m.
Springfield-East winner vs. Bay Village Bay-Sheffield Brookside winner, 7 p.m.
Northeast 5 Stow Division II Sectional Finals
Gates Mills Hawken-Norton winner at Buckeye, 7 p.m.
Mentor Lake Catholic-Fairless winner vs. Cleveland John Hay at Coventry, 7 p.m.
Warrensville Heights-Lorain Clearview winner at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7 p.m.
Northeast 2 Warren Howland Division III Sectional Final
Rootstown-Columbiana winner at Campbell Memorial, 7 p.m.
Northeast 4 Wooster Division III Sectional Finals
Chippewa vs. Elyria Catholic, 7 p.m.
Northwestern-Manchester at Oberlin, 7 p.m.
Northeast 1 Grand Valley Division IV Sectional Final
Lake Center Christian-Sebring McKinley winner at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Northeast 3 Norton Division IV Sectional Final
Kidron Central Christian-Mogadore winner vs. Cleveland Campus International-Cuyahoga Heights winner, 7 p.m.
---
Saturday's Games
Northeast 1 Alliance Division I Sectional Finals
Ellet-Kent Roosevelt winner at Green, 7 p.m.
GlenOak-Warren Harding winner at Lake, 7 p.m.
Kenmore-Garfield-Stow winner at Walsh Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Painesville Riverside-Nordonia winner vs. Painesville Harvey-Canton McKinley winner, 7 p.m.
Northeast 2 Euclid Division I Sectional Final
Massillon at Boardman-Alliance winner, 7 p.m.
Northeast 3 Twinsburg Division I Sectional Finals
Aurora vs. Dover-Austintown Fitch winner, 7 p.m.
Chagrin Falls Kenston vs. North-Solon winner, 7 p.m.
Cuyahoga Falls-Archbishop Hoban winner at North Canton Hoover, 7 p.m.
Perry at Hudson-Jackson winner, 7 p.m.
Northeast 4 Copley Division I Sectional Finals
Avon Lake-Strongsville winner at Twinsburg, 7 p.m.
Cleveland John Adams-Bedford winner at Brecksville, 7 p.m.
Northeast 5 Elyria Catholic Division I Sectional Finals
Firestone vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius-Cleveland John Marshall winner, 7 p.m.
Highland-Elyria winner vs. North Ridgeville-Westlake winner, 7 p.m.
Lorain-Copley winner at Olmsted Falls, 7 p.m.
Wadsworth vs. Cleveland Lincoln-West-Brunswick winner, 7 p.m.
Northeast 6 Lakewood Division I Sectional Finals
Barberton-Berea-Midpark winner at Lakewood St. Edward, 7 p.m.
North Royalton-Maple Heights winner at Amherst Steele, 7 p.m.
Wooster-Parma winner at Medina, 7 p.m.
State Poll
The final Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Centerville (12) 22-0 120
2. Gahanna Lincoln 20-2 93
3. Westerville South 21-0 79
4. Sylvania Northview 21-1 76
5. Pickerington Central 18-2 70
6. Cin. Elder 19-3 57
7. Lyndhurst Brush 18-3 35
8. Lima Sr. 19-2 32
9. Kettering Fairmont 18-3 23
10. Green 20-2 20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville 13.
DIVISION II
1. St. Vincent-St. Mary (11) 18-3 117
2. Kettering Alter 20-2 103
3. Cin. Woodward 19-3 90
4. Bloom-Carroll 20-2 73
5. Cols. Beechcroft 16-3 64
6. Day. Oakwood (1) 19-3 54
7. Buchtel 16-5 50
8. Waverly 18-4 29
9. Tol. Cent. Cath. 17-5 26
10. Delaware Buckeye Valley 18-3 17
Others receiving 12 or more points : Heath 13.
DIVISION III
1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (9) 22-0 113
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 19-2 95
3. Versailles (1) 20-1 93
4. Cols. Africentric 17-5 67
(tie) Haviland Wayne Trace 20-2 67
6. Collins Western Reserve 20-1 64
7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 16-3 40
8. Swanton 20-2 37
9. Cin. Taft 11-8 34
10. Cols. Ready 18-3 18
Others receiving 12 or more points : Norwayne 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Botkins (2) 20-2 97
(tie) Tiffin Calvert (7) 22-0 97
3. Antwerp (1) 21-1 93
4. Richmond Hts. (1) 18-4 66
5. New Madison Tri-Village 19-3 61
6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 20-2 45
7. Glouster Trimble 19-1 44
8. New Bremen 17-4 26
(tie). Lucasville Valley 17-4 26
10. Castalia Margaretta 19-3 17
(tie) Berlin Hiland 17-4 17
Others receiving 12 or more points : Dalton 16.
GIRLS
Tournament Schedule
Tuesday's Games
Ravenna Division I District
(At Ravenna High School)
North Canton Hoover vs. Walsh Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Archbishop Hoban vs. Eastlake North, 7:30 p.m.
Perry (Lake Co.) Division I District
(At Perry High School)
Green vs. Lyndhurst Brush, 6 p.m.
Solon vs. Stow, 7:30 p.m.
Medina Division I District
(At Medina High School)
Cleveland St. Joseph Academy vs. Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown, 6 p.m.
Wadsworth vs. Medina, 7:30 p.m.
Massillon Division I District
(At Perry High School)
GlenOak vs. New Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Jackson vs. Warren Howland, 7:30 p.m.
Elyria Catholic Division I District
(At Elyria Coliseum)
Grafton Midview vs. Rocky River Magnificat, 6 p.m.
Highland vs. North Ridgeville, 7:30 p.m.
Parma Heights Valley Forge Division I District
(At Valley Forge High School, Parma Heights)
Olmsted Falls vs. Brunswick, 6 p.m.
Strongsville vs. Berea-Midpark, 7:30 p.m.
---
Wednesday's Games
Uniontown Division II District
(At Lake High School)
Marlington vs. Streetsboro, 6 p.m.
West Branch vs. Poland Seminary, 7:30 p.m.
Elyria Division II District
(At Elyria High School)
Rocky River vs. Copley, 6 p.m.
Shaker Heights Laurel School vs. Bay Village Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Nordonia Division II District
(At Nordonia High School)
St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Oberlin Firelands, 6 p.m.
Triway vs. Northwest, 7:30 p.m.
Streetsboro Division II District
(At Streetsboro High School)
CVCA vs. Norton, 6 p.m.
Revere vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 7:30 p.m.
North Ridgeville Division III District
(At North Ridgeville Academic Center)
Ashland Mapleton vs. Warrensville Heights, 6 p.m.
Chippewa vs. Elyria Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
---
Friday's Games
Ravenna Division I District Final
(At Ravenna High School)
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Perry (Lake Co.) Division I District Final
(At Perry High School)
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Medina Division I District Final
(At Medina High School)
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Massillon Division I District
(At Perry High School)
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Elyria Catholic Division I District Final
(At Elyria Coliseum)
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Parma Heights Valley Forge Division I District Final
(At Valley Forge High School, Parma Heights)
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
---
Saturday's Games
Uniontown Division II District Final
(At Lake High School)
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Elyria Division II District Final
(At Elyria High School)
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Nordonia Division II District Final
(At Nordonia High School)
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Streetsboro Division II District Final
(At Streetsboro High School)
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
North Ridgeville Division III District Final
(At North Ridgeville Academic Center)
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
BOWLING
GIRLS
Monday's Result
SUMMIT DIVISION I SECTIONAL
(At Stonehedge Family Entertainment, Akron)
Note : The top four teams and top four individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the district tournament.
Team Results : 1. Tallmadge 3,624; 2. Archbishop Hoban 2,372; 3. Buckeye 3,083; 4. Norton 3,006; 5. Brunswick 2,925; 6. Cuyahoga Falls 2,789; 7. Walsh Jesuit 2,739; 8. Barberton 2,659; 9. Ellet 2,590; 10. Copley 2,543; 11. Kenmore-Garfield 2,258; 12. Buchtel 1,964; 13. Firestone 1,321; 14. North 1,110.
Top Games : 1. Hawk (Hoban) 202; 2. Jones (Hoban) 201. Top Three-Game Series : 1. Hawk (Hoban) 564; 2. Jones (Hoban) 562.
Individual Qualifiers : 4. Spurio (Brunswick) 554; 6. Griffiths (Walsh) 533; 9. Brinson (Firestone) 501; 13. Wasch (Barberton) 455.
