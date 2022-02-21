High school scores/schedules: Feb. 21

The Ohio State basketball team needed overtime to get past a pesky Indiana team. Now, the Buckeyes face a much tougher opponent when they head to Champaign to face the Fighting Illini. With a win on the road, OSU could be just a game out of first place heading into the stretch run of the regular season. Here’s everything you need to know to see the Bucks battle Illinois.

