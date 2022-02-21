ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High school scores/schedules: Feb. 21

By Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago

BASKETBALL

BOYS

Schedule

Monday's Results

Buchtel 75, Lake 47

Oak Hill Academy (VA) 83, St. Vincent-St. Mary 65

Warren Howland 56, Leavittsburg LaBrae 38

Monday's Scoring Summaries

Canton Play-By-Play Classic

BUCHTEL 75, LAKE 47

Lake 17 8 9 13 — 47

Buchtel 20 17 15 23 — 75

LAKE (15-7) — Horning 5-5-18, McCulley 1-0-2, Collins 3-1-7, Casenhiser 2-2-7, Roth 1-2-4, Swope 1-0-2, Harris 2-0-4, Brown 0-3-3. Totals: 15-13-47.

BUCHTEL (17-5) — Gadson 6-1-16, Boyce 6-1-13, Harmon 3-3-9, Diamond 1-2-5, Thurmon 10-5-25, Wells 1-2-4, Edwards 1-1-3. Totals: 28-15-75.

3-Point Goals : Gadson 3, Horning 3, Diamond, Casenhiser.

Canton Play-by-Play Classic

OAK HILL ACADEMY (VA) 83, ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 65

Oak Hill 21 14 23 25 — 83

STVM 8 4 23 30 — 65

OAK HILL ACADEMY (29-7) — Ree 2-0-6, Miller 2-0-5, Marsh 4-3-12, Foster 4-2-13, Co.Livingston 1-0-2, Ch.Livingston 9-0-22, Jessamy 1-1-3, Gregory 2-2-6, Mintz 3-2-8, Reeves 3-0-6. Totals: 31 10-15 83.

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY (16-4) — Hamilton 3-0-6, Thomas 1-0-2, Hayes 14-1-33, Connery 5-2-15, Callahan 0-1-1, Stratford 4-0-8. Totals: 27 4-10 65.

3-Point Goals : Ch.Livingston 4, Hayes 4, Connery 3, Foster 3, Ree 2, Miller, Marsh. Fouls : STVM, 17-15.

Tournament Scoreboard

Monday's Result

Wooster Division III Sectional

Elyria Catholic 72, Orrville 50

Tournament Schedule

Tuesday's Games

Northeast 1 Ashtabula  Division II Sectional

Ravenna at Canfield, 7 p.m.

Northeast 2 Boardman  Division II Sectional

Field at Youngstown Chaney, 7 p.m.

Salem at Streetsboro, 7 p.m.

Northeast 3 Canton Division II Sectional

Cleveland Benedictine at Woodridge, 7 p.m.

LaGrange Keystone at Northwest, 7 p.m.

Revere at Parma Padua, 7 p.m.

Northeast 4 North Ridgeville Division II Sectional

Springfield at East, 7 p.m.

Northeast 5 Stow Division II Sectional

Cleveland John Hay at Coventry, 7 p.m.

Gates Mills Hawken at Norton, 7 p.m.

Northeast 2 Warren Howland Division III Sectional

Rootstown at Columbiana, 7 p.m.

Northeast 4 Wooster Division III Sectional

East Canton at Tuslaw, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Northeast 3 Maple Heights Division III Sectional

Beachwood at Canton Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Northeast 1 Grand Valley Division IV Sectional

Lake Center Christian at Sebring McKinley, 7 p.m.

Northeast 3 Norton Division IV Sectional

Kidron Central Christian at Mogadore, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Northeast 1 Alliance Division I Sectional

Ellet at Kent Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

GlenOak at Warren Harding, 7 p.m.

Kenmore-Garfield at Stow, 7 p.m.

Painesville Harvey at Canton McKinley, 7 p.m.

Painesville Riverside at Nordonia, 7 p.m.

Northeast 2 Euclid Division I Sectional

Boardman at Alliance, 7 p.m.

Northeast 3 Twinsburg Division I Sectional

Cuyahoga Falls at Archbishop Hoban, 7 p.m.

Hudson at Jackson, 7 p.m.

North at Solon, 7 p.m.

Northeast 4 Copley Division I Sectional

Avon Lake at Strongsville, 7 p.m.

Northeast 5 Elyria Catholic Division I Sectional

Highland at Elyria, 7 p.m.

Lorain at Copley, 7 p.m.

Northeast 6 Lakewood Division I Sectional

Barberton at Berea-Midpark, 7 p.m.

North Royalton at Maple Heights, 7 p.m.

Wooster at Parma, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Northeast 1 Ashtabula Division II Sectional Final

Ravenna-Canfield winner at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Northeast 2 Boardman Division II Sectional Finals

Salem-Streetsboro winner vs. Cortland Lakeview-Poland Seminary winner, 7 p.m.

Youngstown East at Field-Youngstown Chaney winner, 7 p.m.

Northeast 3 Canton Division II Sectional Finals

Cleveland Benedictine-Woodridge winner vs. Revere-Parma Padua winner, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Central Catholic-Cleveland East Tech winner at CVCA, 7 p.m.

LaGrange Keystone-Northwest winner at Tallmadge, 7 p.m.

Northeast 4 North Ridgeville Division II Sectional Finals

Oberlin Firelands-Cleveland JFK winner at Buchtel, 7 p.m.

Springfield-East winner vs. Bay Village Bay-Sheffield Brookside winner, 7 p.m.

Northeast 5 Stow Division II Sectional Finals

Gates Mills Hawken-Norton winner at Buckeye, 7 p.m.

Mentor Lake Catholic-Fairless winner vs. Cleveland John Hay at Coventry, 7 p.m.

Warrensville Heights-Lorain Clearview winner at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7 p.m.

Northeast 2 Warren Howland Division III Sectional Final

Rootstown-Columbiana winner at Campbell Memorial, 7 p.m.

Northeast 4 Wooster Division III Sectional Finals

Chippewa vs. Elyria Catholic, 7 p.m.

Northwestern-Manchester at Oberlin, 7 p.m.

Northeast 1 Grand Valley Division IV Sectional Final

Lake Center Christian-Sebring McKinley winner at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Northeast 3 Norton Division IV Sectional Final

Kidron Central Christian-Mogadore winner vs. Cleveland Campus International-Cuyahoga Heights winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Northeast 1 Alliance Division I Sectional Finals

Ellet-Kent Roosevelt winner at Green, 7 p.m.

GlenOak-Warren Harding winner at Lake, 7 p.m.

Kenmore-Garfield-Stow winner at Walsh Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Painesville Riverside-Nordonia winner vs. Painesville Harvey-Canton McKinley winner, 7 p.m.

Northeast 2 Euclid Division I Sectional Final

Massillon at Boardman-Alliance winner, 7 p.m.

Northeast 3 Twinsburg Division I Sectional Finals

Aurora vs. Dover-Austintown Fitch winner, 7 p.m.

Chagrin Falls Kenston vs. North-Solon winner, 7 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls-Archbishop Hoban winner at North Canton Hoover, 7 p.m.

Perry at Hudson-Jackson winner, 7 p.m.

Northeast 4 Copley Division I Sectional Finals

Avon Lake-Strongsville winner at Twinsburg, 7 p.m.

Cleveland John Adams-Bedford winner at Brecksville, 7 p.m.

Northeast 5 Elyria Catholic Division I Sectional Finals

Firestone vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius-Cleveland John Marshall winner, 7 p.m.

Highland-Elyria winner vs. North Ridgeville-Westlake winner, 7 p.m.

Lorain-Copley winner at Olmsted Falls, 7 p.m.

Wadsworth vs. Cleveland Lincoln-West-Brunswick winner, 7 p.m.

Northeast 6 Lakewood Division I Sectional Finals

Barberton-Berea-Midpark winner at Lakewood St. Edward, 7 p.m.

North Royalton-Maple Heights winner at Amherst Steele, 7 p.m.

Wooster-Parma winner at Medina, 7 p.m.

State Poll

The final Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Centerville (12) 22-0 120

2. Gahanna Lincoln 20-2 93

3. Westerville South 21-0 79

4. Sylvania Northview 21-1 76

5. Pickerington Central 18-2 70

6. Cin. Elder 19-3 57

7. Lyndhurst Brush 18-3 35

8. Lima Sr. 19-2 32

9. Kettering Fairmont 18-3 23

10. Green 20-2 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville 13.

DIVISION II

1. St. Vincent-St. Mary (11) 18-3 117

2. Kettering Alter 20-2 103

3. Cin. Woodward 19-3 90

4. Bloom-Carroll 20-2 73

5. Cols. Beechcroft 16-3 64

6. Day. Oakwood (1) 19-3 54

7. Buchtel 16-5 50

8. Waverly 18-4 29

9. Tol. Cent. Cath. 17-5 26

10. Delaware Buckeye Valley 18-3 17

Others receiving 12 or more points : Heath 13.

DIVISION III

1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (9) 22-0 113

2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 19-2 95

3. Versailles (1) 20-1 93

4. Cols. Africentric 17-5 67

(tie) Haviland Wayne Trace 20-2 67

6. Collins Western Reserve 20-1 64

7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 16-3 40

8. Swanton 20-2 37

9. Cin. Taft 11-8 34

10. Cols. Ready 18-3 18

Others receiving 12 or more points : Norwayne 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Botkins (2) 20-2 97

(tie) Tiffin Calvert (7) 22-0 97

3. Antwerp (1) 21-1 93

4. Richmond Hts. (1) 18-4 66

5. New Madison Tri-Village 19-3 61

6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 20-2 45

7. Glouster Trimble 19-1 44

8. New Bremen 17-4 26

(tie). Lucasville Valley 17-4 26

10. Castalia Margaretta 19-3 17

(tie) Berlin Hiland 17-4 17

Others receiving 12 or more points : Dalton 16.

GIRLS

Tournament Schedule

Tuesday's Games

Ravenna Division I District

(At Ravenna High School)

North Canton Hoover vs. Walsh Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Archbishop Hoban vs. Eastlake North, 7:30 p.m.

Perry (Lake Co.) Division I District

(At Perry High School)

Green vs. Lyndhurst Brush, 6 p.m.

Solon vs. Stow, 7:30 p.m.

Medina Division I District

(At Medina High School)

Cleveland St. Joseph Academy vs. Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown, 6 p.m.

Wadsworth vs. Medina, 7:30 p.m.

Massillon Division I District

(At Perry High School)

GlenOak vs. New Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Jackson vs. Warren Howland, 7:30 p.m.

Elyria Catholic Division I District

(At Elyria Coliseum)

Grafton Midview vs. Rocky River Magnificat, 6 p.m.

Highland vs. North Ridgeville, 7:30 p.m.

Parma Heights Valley Forge Division I District

(At Valley Forge High School, Parma Heights)

Olmsted Falls vs. Brunswick, 6 p.m.

Strongsville vs. Berea-Midpark, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Uniontown Division II District

(At Lake High School)

Marlington vs. Streetsboro, 6 p.m.

West Branch vs. Poland Seminary, 7:30 p.m.

Elyria Division II District

(At Elyria High School)

Rocky River vs. Copley, 6 p.m.

Shaker Heights Laurel School vs. Bay Village Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Nordonia Division II District

(At Nordonia High School)

St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Oberlin Firelands, 6 p.m.

Triway vs. Northwest, 7:30 p.m.

Streetsboro Division II District

(At Streetsboro High School)

CVCA vs. Norton, 6 p.m.

Revere vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 7:30 p.m.

North Ridgeville Division III District

(At North Ridgeville Academic Center)

Ashland Mapleton vs. Warrensville Heights, 6 p.m.

Chippewa vs. Elyria Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ravenna Division I District Final

(At Ravenna High School)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Perry (Lake Co.) Division I District Final

(At Perry High School)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Medina Division I District Final

(At Medina High School)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Massillon Division I District

(At Perry High School)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Elyria Catholic Division I District Final

(At Elyria Coliseum)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Parma Heights Valley Forge Division I District Final

(At Valley Forge High School, Parma Heights)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Uniontown Division II District Final

(At Lake High School)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Elyria Division II District Final

(At Elyria High School)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Nordonia Division II District Final

(At Nordonia High School)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Streetsboro Division II District Final

(At Streetsboro High School)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

North Ridgeville Division III District Final

(At North Ridgeville Academic Center)

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

BOWLING

GIRLS

Monday's Result

SUMMIT DIVISION I SECTIONAL

(At Stonehedge Family Entertainment, Akron)

Note : The top four teams and top four individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the district tournament.

Team Results : 1. Tallmadge 3,624; 2. Archbishop Hoban 2,372; 3. Buckeye 3,083; 4. Norton 3,006; 5. Brunswick 2,925; 6. Cuyahoga Falls 2,789; 7. Walsh Jesuit 2,739; 8. Barberton 2,659; 9. Ellet 2,590; 10. Copley 2,543; 11. Kenmore-Garfield 2,258; 12. Buchtel 1,964; 13. Firestone 1,321; 14. North 1,110.

Top Games : 1. Hawk (Hoban) 202; 2. Jones (Hoban) 201. Top Three-Game Series : 1. Hawk (Hoban) 564; 2. Jones (Hoban) 562.

Individual Qualifiers : 4. Spurio (Brunswick) 554; 6. Griffiths (Walsh) 533; 9. Brinson (Firestone) 501; 13. Wasch (Barberton) 455.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: High school scores/schedules: Feb. 21

