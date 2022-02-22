ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Man's nature must be transformed

Griffin Daily News
 2 days ago

Q: I am studying the early church and my professor claims that the Reformation is what saved Christianity. Does that mean that before this change people were no longer experiencing the new birth -- salvation in Christ alone? - R.C. A: Man is ever reforming, but reformation at best...

www.griffindailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

An Archaeologist Discovered Where the Garden of Eden Is Located

Depiction of Garden of Eden from Biblical TimesBible Study. The Garden of Eden may be one of the most important locations in history. Based on the Bible, this is the place where God created the first man Adam and where Adam created the first woman, Eve. Adam was formed from the ground (Gen 2:7). Wordplay between “Adam” and “ground” (adama [h’m’d}a]) is unmistakable. It is important that Adam has identified with humankind rather than any particular nationality. The country from which the dust was taken is not specified. Rabbis believed it came from all over the earth.
Anita Durairaj

Ancient writing on stone slab proved that King David in the Bible was real

Aramaic inscription about King David on slabPicture by Gary Todd from Xinzheng, China; CC-BY-SA-1.0, Universal Public Domain. In 1993, archaeologists discovered an ancient stone slab called a stele in Tel Dan, a city located in Northern Israel. The stele was a stone slab that would have been erected as a monument and the surface of the stele contained some writing.
Andrei Tapalaga

Archeologists Found the Location Where Jesus Walked on Water

site of el-Araj next to a painting of Jesus walking on waterExpress. Archeologists have always questioned events from the bible in their search to find hard evidence of locations where those events had occurred. Within the New Testament, there are many mentions of Jesus performing various miracles to do good but also to prove to the world that he is the son of God. Within the New Testament, there is mention of a town called Bethsaida found next to the Sea of Galilee in Israel.
Daily Beast

Does an Ancient Ring Found in a Shipwreck Depict Jesus Christ?

In December, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced the subaquatic discovery of a Roman-era gold ring bearing the image of a shepherd boy. The gold and blue-green gemstone ring was one of a few artifacts found in the excavations of two shipwrecks off the coast of Israel near the ancient port of Caesarea. The ring is significant, the IAA says, because the image was used by Christians to symbolize Jesus. But did the ring belong to a Christian at all? And if it did, what does that mean?
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
SCNow

MICHAEL GOINGS: Black history from a biblical perspective

As a pupil and practitioner of the Holy Writ, I’ve discovered that knowing and rightly divining the Bible is the key to knowing or fully understanding the origin of man. It would be impossible to expound on Black history or any history without consulting or referencing to Scriptures. Everybody,...
RELIGION
TheDailyBeast

British Archaeologists Discover Three Children in Prehistoric Embrace

Miles north of Stonehenge, archaeologists discovered what the British museum is touting as “the most important piece of prehistoric art to be found in Britain in the last 100 years.” In addition to a chalk sculpture called a drum, a bone pin, and chalk ball, archaeologists discovered the remains of three children aged between 3 and 12, cuddling nose to nose and possibly holding hands. The oldest of the trio of children was embracing the younger two. The grave was dated to around the time Stonehenge would’ve been constructed, between 3005 and 2890 B.C. Mark Allen, founder of Allen Archaeology and the man behind the discovery of the grave and drum, said he believed the site was a circular burial mound. “It almost feels something dramatic happened, for the community to come together to bury the three in this way,” he said. Theories include that a tragedy like a drowning or epidemic struck the trio, or that they were offered as sacrifices.
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Study of ancient fish bones shows Judeans ignored Torah’s non-kosher fish ban

ARIEL, Israel — Ancient Judeans often ate non-kosher fish around the time that such food was prohibited in the Bible, an Israeli study discovered. Researchers say the analysis of fish bones that are thousands of years old reveals the forbidden diet. These findings shed fresh light on the origin of dietary laws from the Torah that are still observed by many Jewish people today.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbers#Reformation
TheDailyBeast

Priest Hangs Up Collar After Thousands of Baptisms Deemed Invalid Because He Said One Wrong Word

A Catholic priest in Arizona has voluntarily resigned after it emerged that he had been bungling the religious ritual by a single word for more than 20 years. The Catholic Diocese of Phoenix announced that church leaders had found that Father Andres Arango’s use of the phrase “we baptize” rather than the singular “I baptize,” the strict wording mandated by the Vatican, had invalidated nearly every baptism he had ever performed. Arango said in a letter he “deeply” regretted the mistake, and confirmed that he would be stepping down from St. Gregory Parish’s pulpit in order to “dedicate my energy and full time ministry to help remedy this and heal those affected.” In a statement to The New York Times, the diocese’s bishop said that he didn’t believe Arango had meant “to harm the faithful or deprive them of the grace of baptism and the sacraments.” There was “no single clear answer” on the mangled phrasing’s cascade effect, such as how it might impact those incorrectly baptized and later married by the Church, the Phoenix diocese said.
SOCIETY
ARTnews

Archaeologists in Mexico Recover Coyote-Man Sculpture, Shedding Light on a Pre-Hispanic Civilization

Archaeologists from the Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia in Mexico have recovered an important artifact of pre-Hispanic culture: a monumental coyote-headed figure perched on a throne. Known as the coyote-man from Tacámbaro, an area in the central Mexican state of Michoacán, the sculpture was discovered almost 30 years ago during construction work in the municipality. The artifact was held in a private collection until it was recovered by the NAH Michoacán Center through a Mexican federal law which regulates the ownership and preservation of national cultural property. The Llanos de Canícuaro neighborhood in Tacámbaro, where the coyote-man was first unearthed,...
SCIENCE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Arts
Centre Daily

Priest watching video of his own baptism spots error. Now 100s invalidated in Michigan

Nearly 800 Michiganders’ baptisms were deemed invalid after the Archdiocese of Detroit discovered a deacon used one wrong word while conducting them. Instead of saying “I baptize,” Rev. Mark Springer, now retired, used the phrase “we baptize” during baptisms at St. Anastasia Roman Catholic Church in Troy, Michigan, from 1986 to 1989, the Associated Press reported.
RELIGION
Upworthy

A pastor baptized people for decades. But he used one wrong word and now they're all invalid.

A Catholic priest has resigned after an investigation found that he used one wrong word for more than 20 years while performing baptisms. The church also declared that all the baptisms performed by the priest, Father Andres Arango, have been declared void because he used the words "We" instead of "I." The decision was announced by Bishop Thomas Olmsted of the Diocese of Phoenix. The church's investigation found that Father Arango would say, "We baptize you in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit." Olmsted clarified that he was supposed to say "I baptize" and not "We baptize," reported CNN. The pastor apologized for using the 'wrong formula.'
RELIGION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Salvation: Past, Present and Future, Part 1

The Bible teaches that we have been saved (Ephesians 2:8, 9), that we are being saved (1 Corinthians 1:18) and that we will be saved (Romans 5:9). At first glance this appears confusing and contradictory but it is understandable. We are fully and permanently saved when we believe the true...
RELIGION
Anita Durairaj

The Philistines mentioned in the Bible were of European origin

Samson bound by the PhilistinesPicture by unknown author; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain in the United States. In the Bible, the Philistines were known for being in conflict with the Israelites. They were often not described positively and even today, the word "philistine" has a negative connotation.
FodorsTravel

How This Ancient African Religion Keeps Diaspora Foodways Traditions Alive

In the Ifá religion, food acts as spiritual medicine, an offering to deities, and a conduit for community bonding. “Aboru aboye abosise,” I greet the two Babalawos waddling past me with a weathered container full of piping-hot jollof rice between them. “Agbo ato,” the priests grunt, passing through the doorway and placing the container on the crowded kitchen table. The red-hued rice’s peppery aroma floods my nostrils and sends a rumble through my stomach. I busy myself transporting palm oil and pounded yam between the kitchen and shrine room, ignoring the internal countdown until I can savor a large bowl of fluffy rice.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy