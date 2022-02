HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville may be known as The Rocket City but there is something to be said about the art here. "Innovation really is sparked by the arts. The arts affect our quality of life within Huntsville and definitely impact economic development. So, the growth of the arts is a win for everyone," said Development and Media Relations Manager with Arts Huntsville, Danielle Hart.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 25 DAYS AGO