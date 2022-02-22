ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
God answers prayers

Q: I have been battling a serious health issue and have used it to be a witness to my friends, but many of them are telling me that it is a sign that God is not answering prayers for my recovery and now I am beginning to question myself. -...

The Daily South

Mother's Day Bible Verses To Celebrate Mom This Year

Even though Mama deserves to be celebrated more than one day a year, we love that Mother's Day gives us a reason to let her know how much she means to us. While gifts, flowers, and desserts are a great way to celebrate Mama this Mother's Day, we know that sharing meaningful words in a card or letter would also mean the world to her. Mother's Day bible verses are a great way to remind her just how much she is loved as well as inspire her with words of faith.
Benzinga

From Christian Megachurch To Cannabis: The Minister Who Divorced The Pastor's Daughter And Started A Weed Company

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Brendon Wilder and his wife Anna are launching a new brand, Highest Intent, in Oklahoma City. The brand combines herbs, mushrooms and cannabis into daily wellness products. It also has a fascinating backstory.
The Independent

Mother’s fears for her ‘butterfly’ children with skin so fragile it can peel off bumping into strangers

A mother of two children with a rare skin disorder has revealed she is terrified their skin will shred if they bump into strangers in public. Stay at home mum, Kida Azny, 36, from Sydney, Australia lives in constant fear for her children who were born without most of their skin and with their flesh exposed raw. Days after the birth of her first daughter with husband Mohd Aidil Aiman, 35, the now ten-year-old was diagnosed with the rare genetic skin condition Epidermolysis bullosa (EB). Children like Nur Siddiqah and younger brother Muhammad Azraqee, 8 have been dubbed ‘butterfly’...
psychologytoday.com

My Mother Allowed Her Husband to Abuse Me

Mothers often fail to meet our emotional needs. It is important to be curious about why our mothers have limitations. While you may never be able to forgive your mother, a relationship is still possible. Dear Dr. G.,. I am a 21-year-old female currently living at home with my mother....
HollywoodLife

Nightbirde’s Last Words Shared By ‘AGT’ Star’s Family In Touching Video About Grief

The singer’s loved ones posted a video that Jane Marczewski posted about validating feelings of grief in a moving tribute to her. Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski’s family posted one of the last videos that the America’s Got Talent star had taken before her death on Instagram on Tuesday February 22. The video featured Nightbirde laying in bed and talking about how important it is to embrace feelings of sadness and loss shortly before her tragic passing at age 31 on February 20, following a battle with breast cancer.
InspireMore

‘His daughter said, ‘Please, keep me safe!’ My heart melted. ‘Yes, baby girl, I will always keep you safe.’: Woman shares journey to being a step-mom, ‘I cherish their trust’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “2020 was the year I chose to be more outgoing, more socially brave, and more playful. I wanted to be less shy, less structured, less uptight. It was the year I chose to overcome my social anxiety.
SheKnows

After Suffering a Heartbreak, Young & Restless’ Melissa Ordway Spends a Day Full of Things That Are ‘Good for the Soul’

A little time out with family and friends is just what the doctor ordered. Last Friday, The Young and the Restless fave Melissa Ordway (Abby) posted the devastating news that her precious dog Riley had passed away. Anyone who shares their life with a furbaby can imagine, her heart was absolutely broken. “Thank you for being an angel here on earth,” she expressed about her “companion, my journal, my first child, the sweetest boy,” then went on to say, “Now you’re amongst all the angels in heaven.”
The Independent

Father of toddler who stopped breathing urges parents to learn CPR

A father whose two-year-old daughter stopped breathing has praised a “brilliant” emergency phone line operator who helped save her life by guiding him through CPR.Mark Cummins, 37, from Alton in Hampshire urged all parents to learn first aid as it could mean “the difference between life or death”.He told the PA news agency that his daughter Shannon collapsed on Saturday morning because her immune system has been weakened by lockdowns.“I thought she was playing so I walked over to her and I looked into her eyes and there was nothing there, nobody was home.“I realised that she wasn’t breathing...
