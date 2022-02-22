3. This budget-friendly dupe adds some sparkle to the room.

An Italian palace. That’s what, to many, this $87 million palatial compound evokes.
It’s possible you’ve seen this home, or at least parts of it, before, as it’s been featured in more than 40 music videos (from the likes of Shakira and Bon Jovi), TV shows, movies and commercials. The European-inspired estate, located at 1420 Davies Drive in tony Beverly Hills, looks plucked out of the old country
But it’s actually situated on 7.8 acres atop an LA promontory accessed via a private, tree-lined driveway. The real magic begins when you step foot inside the grand, two-story foyer, with its impressive Imperial...
