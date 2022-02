Click here to read the full article. A biopic on Afeni Shakur has been announced by Amaru Entertainment and the Shakur Estate. Jasmine Guy and Jamal Joseph will executive produce the project according to Variety. It will chronicle Shakur’s time with the Black Panther Party, highlighting April 2, 1969, when she and 20 other Black Panthers, who became known as the “Panther 21” were arrested and charged with conspiracy to bomb police stations in New York, through June 16, 1971, the day Tupac was born as well as her childhood and teenage years through flashbacks. Dina LaPolt, who has worked with...

