ABC is planning a spinoff of “The Rookie” with Niecy Nash set to star, Variety has confirmed. The new show will be introduced in a two-episode backdoor pilot during “The Rookie’s” current fourth season. While the mothership show focuses on the LAPD, the potential new show would focus on the FBI. Nash will guest star in the episodes as Simone Clark, described as a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Simone has never shied away from a challenge or a fight. She is a single mother of two who...

TV SERIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO