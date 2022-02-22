Alabama School of Cyber Technology & Engineering receives $500K donation for new facilities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE) is one step closer to building new facilities thanks to a $500,000 donation from Radiance Technologies.

The donation will be put toward the construction of the school’s new permanent home and residential facilities.

“We are grateful for the investment and support ASCTE continues to receive from our community and industry,” said ASCTE President Matt Massey. “Support from Radiance and other industry partners helps us provide a robust program to educate future industry professionals and leaders.”

The school will officially open the doors of its permanent campus in August as it begins its third year of operation.

“Radiance Technologies has an enduring legacy of ownership and technical excellence,” said Bill Bailey, Radiance’s chief executive officer. “Radiance is delighted to invest in the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.”

“This investment honors the vision of our founders, Dr. George Clark and Mr. John Dennis,” Bailey continued. “Their vision laid the foundation for our culture of employee-ownership and commitment to our communities.”

The school gives students around the state an opportunity to study a unique curriculum designed to expose them to cyber technology and engineering. For more in ASCTE, click here .

