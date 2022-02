Natrona County High School track athlete has decided on the University of Wyoming to continue her athletic career. She is currently competing on the indoor track circuit and in last week's Wyoming Invitational in Casper, she finished 2nd in the 3200 meter run and 3rd in the 1600 meter run. Both of those fields were very competitive in those races.

CASPER, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO