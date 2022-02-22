ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Foundation named for late civil rights pioneer John Lewis

By Associated Press
wtxl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — A foundation named for U.S. Rep. John Lewis and his wife has been established to further the work of...

www.wtxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Including John Lewis statue in hypocritical monuments bill dishonors civil rights icon, insults us all

This is an opinion column. I won’t dare speak for the man who was the living embodiment of this nation’s twisted struggle for voting, civil and human rights until his death in July 2020 at the age of 80. The man who risked his life to cross a bridge, who suffered a cracked skull from a state troper’s club—all to walk from Selma to Montgomery to ensure equal voting rights for Black Americans.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
KSLA

Civil rights activist recognized

Cirque Du Soleil is getting ready for their Bossier City performances. Marshall Education Foundation is providing funds for teachers to create the best learning experience for students. Redistricting in Louisiana. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The bill still has to get approval from the House of Representatives and the governor's...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

John Lewis’ foundation announces inaugural gala

Marking what would have been the late congressman’s 82nd birthday, the foundation John Lewis created to carry on his legacy on Monday announced its first public event. The John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation — named for Lewis and his wife, who preceded him in death — will host an inaugural gala in Washington in May. The event will serve as a fundraiser for the organization as well as a celebration highlighting the civil rights activist and longtime political leader.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston Globe

Passing the Equality Act will ensure LGBTQ civil rights

Many Americans live without full constitutional rights, constantly fearful that a patchwork of protections will be erased with the next election cycle. They are first responders, veterans, nurses, doctors, and neighbors. They’re also LGBTQ, and they continue to live in a world without the basic protections we guarantee all other American citizens.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ABC 33/40 News

Secretary of the Interior wraps Civil Rights tour in Birmingham

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland traveled to Alabama today as part of a week-long multi-state tour to explore how the Department of the Interior can help tell America’s story. During the visit, Secretary Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz met with elected officials and community members and visited sites that lift up the significant role that individuals and events in Alabama played in the Civil Rights Movement.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene complains about being treated ‘as if I’m some kind of crazy person’

A QAnon-supporting Georgia congresswoman who once suggested California wildfires were caused by a Jewish-controlled space laser and expressed fears that a chilled tomato soup police force would be deployed against her by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now complaining that she is being treated as “crazy” by Democrats and the American press.“It bothers me so much — they treat me as if I'm some kind of crazy person, or like I have three horns coming out of my head,” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said during a Sunday appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Ms Greene, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Charity#Ap
iheart.com

Senator Cruz Still Champion of Civil Rights Protections

It's familiar ground for Cruz. Texas Senator Ted Cruz is one of two senators working to get justice for Civil Rights cold-case victims and their families. The Texas Republican and Democrat Jon Ossoff of Georgia introduced the Civil Rights Cold Case Investigations Support Act of 2022 to allow the the Civil Rights Cold Case Records Review Board to continue examining unsolved murders during the Civil Rights era, from 1940 to 1979.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Independent

Dr. Paul Farmer, global humanitarian leader, dies at 62

Dr. Paul Farmer, a U.S. physician, humanitarian and author renowned for providing health care to millions of impoverished people worldwide and who co-founded the global nonprofit Partners in Health, has died. He was 62.The Boston-based organization confirmed Farmer’s death on Monday, calling it “devastating” and noting he unexpectedly passed away in his sleep while in Rwanda, where he had been teaching.Farmer was a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and chief of the division of global health equity at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He wrote extensively on health, human rights and social inequality, according to Partners in Health.“A...
CHARITIES
Rolling Stone

Convoy Organizer Who Promised to Choke D.C. Like a ‘Boa Constrictor’ Departs With Single Truck

Click here to read the full article. American truckers have taken the cue from their Canadian counterparts and are plotting to descend on Washington, D.C., to protest Covid-19 mandates. The threat of a convoy convergence mucking up the gears of the nation’s capital even prompted the Pentagon on Tuesday to authorize the deployment of 700 National Guard troops, who will be unarmed, and 50 tactical vehicles. The question now is what exactly they’re going to have to respond to over the course of their deployment, which is slated to last for two weeks or so. Truckers in Canada occupied downtown Ottawa...
WASHINGTON, DC
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the National Archives story

After weeks of questions about the degree to which Donald Trump mishandled sensitive materials, the National Archives and Record Administration didn’t do the former president any favors on Friday. In a letter to House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, Archivist David Ferriero confirmed that officials uncovered classified information among...
POTUS
The Independent

A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy