Foundation named for late civil rights pioneer John Lewis

Click here to read the full article. American truckers have taken the cue from their Canadian counterparts and are plotting to descend on Washington, D.C., to protest Covid-19 mandates. The threat of a convoy convergence mucking up the gears of the nation’s capital even prompted the Pentagon on Tuesday to authorize the deployment of 700 National Guard troops, who will be unarmed, and 50 tactical vehicles. The question now is what exactly they’re going to have to respond to over the course of their deployment, which is slated to last for two weeks or so. Truckers in Canada occupied downtown Ottawa...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 20 HOURS AGO