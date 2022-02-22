Dartmouth police identify man in road rage incident

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to announce “further consequences” for Russia in a speech at the White House on Thursday afternoon, just hours after Moscow launched an attack against Ukraine, plunging Europe into one of its gravest security crises since World War II. As explosions...
Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
WASHINGTON (AP) — With Russia’s military attacking across Ukraine, President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday at least some of the toughest sanctions and financial penalties that the United States, the world’s biggest economy, can muster in response. Biden, for weeks, has promised “swift and...
Jurors resumed deliberations Thursday in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights when he was pinned to the ground for 9 1/2 minutes as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck. Jurors met for about seven hours Wednesday, the...
Three White men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were found guilty of federal hate crimes charges Tuesday in a Georgia courtroom. The jury of eight White people, three Black people and one Hispanic person deliberated for less than five hours after a one-week trial. Prosecutor Christopher Perras argued that Travis...
World leaders are denouncing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with President Joe Biden saying it will "bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," and the head of the European Union calling it "barbaric." The world is largely vowing to make Russian President Vladimir Putin pay, on the first day...
Ivanka Trump is considering appearing before the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a spokesperson for former President Trump's daughter told CBS News on Wednesday. Last month, the committee asked Ivanka Trump, who served as an adviser to her father, to voluntarily speak with them.
