GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Public Schools’ indoor mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors will expire on Monday, Feb. 28, the district has announced. Superintendent Leadriane Roby announced the district will rescind its K-12 mask mandate next week in an email sent to families Wednesday, Feb. 23. GRPS has required face coverings indoors since the start of the 2021-22 school year.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO