Cellphone Carriers, Businesses To End Use of 3G Network Services

SEATTLE — On Tuesday, Feb 22. technology giant AT&T is expected to shut down its 3G wireless network with T-Mobile and Verizon expected to follow suit before the end of the year. The wireless companies say they need to end 3G to better serve their 4G and 5G customers.
(Gray News) – AT&T customers should check their devices now to potentially avoid losing service. According to the FCC, mobile providers are shutting down their 3G networks that older technology rely on. They are trying to make room for more advanced network services, including 5G. When this happens, 3G...
If you have an older phone it may stop working as cell phone companies switch off their 3G signal to make room on the spectrum for newer technologies, such as 5G. AT&T is shutting down their 3G network on Tuesday, Feb. 22. But critics fear the 3G sunset could put older folks at risk.
Southwest Airlines has always been out on its own. Or, at least, that's the impression it's wanted to project. The others charge for bags? Southwest doesn't. The others have assigned seating? Ah, that takes too long to sort out. So Southwest lets passengers on thirty at a time and allows them to pick the best available seat for them.
AT&T announced a brand-new internet plan aimed at those who can’t afford such services. What makes the plan special is that it’s free by combining a new plan from the carrier’s low-cost Access from AT&T program with federal benefits from the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The new...
As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
AT&T is the first major provider to wind down its 3G services by Tuesday, followed by T-Mobile and Verizon later this year. The shutdowns – known as network sunsets – are expected to impact millions of vehicles that use 3G networks for updates and remote communication. Effects for...
T-Mobile signed up 224,000 home internet subscribers in the fourth quarter. It's outpacing the net adds of Comcast and Charter. It could be more challenging to add customers going forward. T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) ended 2021 with 546,000 home broadband subscribers after adding 224,000 in the fourth quarter. Management called the...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – People who have older phones and AT&T as their provider may notice they can’t make a call or receive calls on Tuesday.
That’s because AT&T is shutting off its 3G service. It not only affects older phones but many critical devices that still depend on it to function.
The point of shutting down its 3G network is to make room for faster 5G networks.
If you own a flip phone or an older smartphone, you won’t be able to make or receive calls or text messages or use wireless data via AT&T.
WASHINGTON (TND) — Beginning Tuesday, some older devices that operate on a 3G network may stop working. AT&T will shut down its 3G network, and with it goes the use of certain older technology – and it’s not just cell phones. The Alarm Industry Communications Committee, a...
Southwest Airlines is making a change that many passengers will celebrate the next time they take to the skies. The airline removed alcohol options from flights in March 2020 but soon will revive beer, wine and hard liquor. The change will drop on Feb. 16, making American Airlines the only...
Anise Madh is the CEO of LeanSwift, a global leader in eCommerce and mobile solutions for Infor M3. For many businesses, the 2021 holiday season was a one-two punch: e-commerce sales skyrocketed with initial predictions suggesting $910 billion in sales while record-breaking labor shortages left companies with fewer options to manage the surge.
NEW YORK (WV News) — Next week’s AT&T 3G network shut down will require updates on many devices, including some home alarm systems, medical devices such as fall detectors, and in-car crash notification and roadside assistance systems such as General Motors' OnStar. Many mobile carriers have urged customers...
PITTSBURGH — As networks look to fully phase out 3G, consumers should be prepared for impacts beyond their cell phone service. “You’d be surprised how many things actually use those cellular data radios,” said Chuck Bartel, Vice President of Information Technology at Duquesne University. “This technology is...
AT&T shut down its 3G network today. It is the first U.S. carrier to do so and more carriers will follow suit this year. T-Mobile plans to end its 3G services at the end of March and Verizon will do so by the end of 2022. The move is an...
The Walmart-backed Flipkart today announced a ‘Sell Back Programme’ by providing a platform to sell used mobile phones in return for Flipkart vouchers. The Indian e-commerce giant said that the platform, right now available for mobile phones, will be extended to other electronics goods soon. It also clarified that the mobiles eligible for the sell back programme need not necessarily have been bought on Flipkart.
