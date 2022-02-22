Cellphone Carriers, Businesses To End Use of 3G Network Services

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – People who have older phones and AT&T as their provider may notice they can’t make a call or receive calls on Tuesday. That’s because AT&T is shutting off its 3G service. It not only affects older phones but many critical devices that still depend on it to function. The point of shutting down its 3G network is to make room for faster 5G networks. If you own a flip phone or an older smartphone, you won’t be able to make or receive calls or text messages or use wireless data via AT&T. CLICK HERE for a list of phones...

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO