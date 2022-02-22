ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Cellphone Carriers, Businesses To End Use of 3G Network Services

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember when 3G service was all the rage for your...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

ZDNet

Southwest Airlines made a huge change, separating the haves from the have nots

Southwest Airlines has always been out on its own. Or, at least, that's the impression it's wanted to project. The others charge for bags? Southwest doesn't. The others have assigned seating? Ah, that takes too long to sort out. So Southwest lets passengers on thirty at a time and allows them to pick the best available seat for them.
INDUSTRY
Phone Arena

AT&T has a new free internet plan for eligible customers

AT&T announced a brand-new internet plan aimed at those who can’t afford such services. What makes the plan special is that it’s free by combining a new plan from the carrier’s low-cost Access from AT&T program with federal benefits from the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The new...
INTERNET
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

T-Mobile Is Already a Leader in Home Internet Service. Does That Make It a Buy?

T-Mobile signed up 224,000 home internet subscribers in the fourth quarter. It's outpacing the net adds of Comcast and Charter. It could be more challenging to add customers going forward. T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) ended 2021 with 546,000 home broadband subscribers after adding 224,000 in the fourth quarter. Management called the...
CELL PHONES
CBS Miami

Consumer Alert: AT&T Shutting Down 3G Network, Impacts Older Cellphones, Tablets

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – People who have older phones and AT&T as their provider may notice they can’t make a call or receive calls on Tuesday. That’s because AT&T is shutting off its 3G service. It not only affects older phones but many critical devices that still depend on it to function. The point of shutting down its 3G network is to make room for faster 5G networks. If you own a flip phone or an older smartphone, you won’t be able to make or receive calls or text messages or use wireless data via AT&T. CLICK HERE for a list of phones...
CELL PHONES
Fox11online.com

Some devices will go dark as AT&T shuts down 3G network Tuesday

WASHINGTON (TND) — Beginning Tuesday, some older devices that operate on a 3G network may stop working. AT&T will shut down its 3G network, and with it goes the use of certain older technology – and it’s not just cell phones. The Alarm Industry Communications Committee, a...
CELL PHONES
Popculture

Southwest Airlines Brings Back Much-Demanded Service

Southwest Airlines is making a change that many passengers will celebrate the next time they take to the skies. The airline removed alcohol options from flights in March 2020 but soon will revive beer, wine and hard liquor. The change will drop on Feb. 16, making American Airlines the only...
DRINKS
Forbes

How To Use Managed Services As A Solution To 2022 Business Challenges

Anise Madh is the CEO of LeanSwift, a global leader in eCommerce and mobile solutions for Infor M3. For many businesses, the 2021 holiday season was a one-two punch: e-commerce sales skyrocketed with initial predictions suggesting $910 billion in sales while record-breaking labor shortages left companies with fewer options to manage the surge.
ECONOMY
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: The 3G network shutdown will impact more than just phones

NEW YORK (WV News) — Next week’s AT&T 3G network shut down will require updates on many devices, including some home alarm systems, medical devices such as fall detectors, and in-car crash notification and roadside assistance systems such as General Motors' OnStar. Many mobile carriers have urged customers...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Flipkart takes on Olx & others - launches platform to buy back used cellphones

The Walmart-backed Flipkart today announced a ‘Sell Back Programme’ by providing a platform to sell used mobile phones in return for Flipkart vouchers. The Indian e-commerce giant said that the platform, right now available for mobile phones, will be extended to other electronics goods soon. It also clarified that the mobiles eligible for the sell back programme need not necessarily have been bought on Flipkart.
CELL PHONES

