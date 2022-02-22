Man missing after retreating from cracking ice shelf on Lake Michigan

Global financial markets plunged and oil prices surged after Russia began its long-anticipated attack on Ukraine. Dow stock futures fell roughly 800 points late Wednesday as investors pulled back amid concerns a prolonged conflict could push up energy prices, add to inflationary pressures and slow economic growth. They regained some footing early Wednesday and were down roughly 600 points. S&P 500 futures dropped 2% and tech-heavy Nasdaq contracts sank 2.6%. Asia-Pacific stocks also sold off, with markets in Hong Kong and Sydney sliding 3%, while Tokyo and Seoul sank 2%. European stock markets and cryptocurrency markets also fell sharply.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO