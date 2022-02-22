Local roundup: Mitchell men win fourth straight and earn No. 2 seed in NECC tourney

Quincy, Mass. — Alonzo Stokes scored 30 points as Mitchell College finished its regular season on a four-game winning streak with an 88-77 win over Eastern Nazarene in a New England Collegiate Conference men's basketball game.

The Mariners (15-10, 4-2) clinched the No. 2 seed for the upcoming NECC Tournament and will host No. 3 New England College in Wednesday's semifinals at 6 p.m.

Wilton Causey added 18 points for Mitchell while Ahmani Browne had 13 and Waterford's Mikey Buscetto had 10 points and six assists.

H.S. boys' basketball

• Anthony Barbuto led a balanced Montville attack with 20 points as the Indians won their fourth straight and qualified for the state tournament with a 71-37 win over Putnam in an Eastern Connecticut Conference Division IV game. Lebron Maurice added 19 for Montville (8-12, 6-2) while Bernard Hawkins finished with 17 and Chas Terni 12.

• Riley Walsh had a big night as East Lyme won its fifth straight game to end the regular season with a 66-54 non-league win over Xavier. Walsh finished with 26 points, making three 3-pointers and going 10-for-10 from the foul line. Gavin O'Brien added 17 for the Vikings (12-8), who snapped Xavier's four-game winning streak.

• Old Saybrook defeated Wheeler 52-36 in a non-conference game. Kyle Kessler led the Lions, who finish the regular season 8-12, with 14 points.

H.S. hockey

• Anthony Gesino had a goal and an assist during the Eastern CT Eagles' 3-2 loss to Wethersfield. Drew Sager also scored for the Eagles (7-10-1) while Kevin Yang had two assists, Dylan Relaz and Nick Pisani each had one assist and goalie Cam McCollum made 25 saves.

College honors

• Mitchell College swept the final weekly regular season NECC awards in women's basketball. Senior forward Amina Wiley was named Player of the Week and sophomore guard Alexia Watson was named Rookie of the Week. Wiley earned her honor for the third straight week and sixth overall after averaging 25.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.0 during a 2-1 week for the Mariners. Watson was honored for the second time after averaging 5.7 points and 2.3 rebounds as a reserve.

• Francesca Foster (women's basketball) and Zach Mihok (men's basketball) were named UConn Avery Point Athletes of the Week. Foster had 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals in the Pointers only game of the week (it was her seventh double-double of the season), while Mihok averaged 17.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in four games, including 26 points against CCRI.

College swimming

• Coast Guard's Colin Twiss won the 1,650 freestyle championship with a time of 15:50.93 to highlight the final day of the 2022 New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships at MIT on Sunday. The Bears finished second for the fifth straight time as MIT captured the championship for the 13th straight time.

Tyler Bland earned All-conference honors with a second place finish in the 200 breastroke in 2:02.95 while the 200 freestyle relay of Bobby O'Donnell, John Feliz, Bland and Twiss also earned All-NEWMAC honors with a second place finish 3:04.25. The women's team placed fourth place with 627 points.

• The Conn College men's team finished fourth in the New England Small College Athletic Conference Championships at Colby College. Matthew Laclef turned in a strong performance, winning the 1650-yard freestyle to lead the way for the Camels.

Laclef, a sophomore, finished in 15:34.69, nearly four seconds ahead of the next competitor. Laclef's time broke the Conn school record and Colby pool record. The All-NESCAC performance also met the standard for an NCAA provisional qualification. Laclef's victory was the first win in an individual event for the program since 2018.

Freshman Justin Finkel also achieved All-NESCAC status by finishing as the runner-up in the 200 fly (1:48.43). He qualified for the NCAA Championships. Mitchell Lockwood was fourth in the 200 back (1:48.95) and Kai Listgarten placed sixth in the 3-meter dive (422.50 points).