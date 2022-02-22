ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilmer County, WV

Bridge collapses in Gilmer County

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A submarine bridge collapsed on Elderberry Rd. Monday evening at around 7:13 p.m., according...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 3

JJ
2d ago

Get Ferry’s for WV Residents and Tourists traveling in the Mountain State to put vehicles on Ferry’s where Bridges can’t be repaired. I know news coming out of WV that Governor is considering hiring WVDOH without any qualification for safe Roads and Bridges!Lordy

Reply(1)
2
Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenville, WV
County
Gilmer County, WV
Gilmer County, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water#Facebook

Comments / 0

Community Policy