CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 2-year-old boy has died from COVID in Clayton County, according to the latest data from Georgia's Department of Public Health. Georgia has now lost seven children ages 5 years old and younger to COVID since the start of the pandemic. According to the DPH's data, the 2-year-old boy is now the 28th child, ages 17 years old and younger, to die due to COVID in Georgia.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO