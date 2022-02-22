ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Search underway after Indianapolis man falls into Lake Michigan

By Andy Koval
 2 days ago

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A search is underway at the Indiana Dunes after a man, who was climbing on shelf ice with a group of people, fell into Lake Michigan.

At around 5:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to West Beach on the report of a person in the water. Crews believe a 22-year-old man, from Indianapolis, was with four others climbing on shelf ice when a section broke off.

The group began to retreat to shore when the man fell in. Members of the group tried to save their friend, but large waves and unstable ice hindered their efforts.

Due to conditions, rescue crews were unable to put divers in the water and had a helicopter at the scene.

Waves are around four feet tall and getting bigger, the DNR said.

